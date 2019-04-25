NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata

Aviation | | Updated: April 25, 2019 14:18 IST
Bookings under GoAir's offer can be made till May 1


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 1, 2019, said the private carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, according to GoAir's portal. Flights tickets are priced from Rs. 3,569 on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route via Delhi.

Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromViaToFare starting at
AhmedabadKolkataPatnaRs 3,948
LucknowAhmedabadPuneRs 3,600
LucknowAhmedabadJaipurRs 3,554
AhmedabadDelhiRanchiRs 3,569
ChennaiAhmedabadLucknowRs 4,031
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
Port BlairChennaiAhmedabadRs 5,486
DelhiHyderabadKochiRs 3,548
RanchiDelhiAhmedabadRs 3,548
ChandigarhAhmedabadChennaiRs 4,930
KannurChennaiPuneRs 3,839
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
ChandigarhAhmedabadGoaRs 3,782
DelhiAhmedabadChennaiRs 4,111
ChandigarhAhmedabadBengaluruRs 4,053
BengaluruAhmedabadChandigarhRs 4,069
KannurBengaluruLucknowRs 3,788
ChandigarhAhmedabadHyderabadRs 3,618
ChandigarhAhmedabadPuneRs 3,546
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
JaipurHyderabadBengaluruRs 3,222
GuwahatiKolkataHyderabadRs 2,765

Given below are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:

FromViaToFare starting at
PhuketBengaluruGoaRs 7,563
PhuketBengaluruLucknowRs 9,951
MaléBengaluruNagurRs 7,000
PhuketBengaluruAhmedabadRs 8,264
AhmedabadBengaluruPhuketRs 7,684

On Wednesday, GoAir announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. In a separate offer, the airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375, which is valid till April 25. 

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also announced the launch of 28 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network.



