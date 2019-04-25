GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir's offer can be made till May 1

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 1, 2019, said the private carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, according to GoAir's portal. Flights tickets are priced from Rs. 3,569 on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route via Delhi.

Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

From Via To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Kolkata Patna Rs 3,948 Lucknow Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,600 Lucknow Ahmedabad Jaipur Rs 3,554 Ahmedabad Delhi Ranchi Rs 3,569 Chennai Ahmedabad Lucknow Rs 4,031 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Port Blair Chennai Ahmedabad Rs 5,486 Delhi Hyderabad Kochi Rs 3,548 Ranchi Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 3,548 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 4,930 Kannur Chennai Pune Rs 3,839 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Goa Rs 3,782 Delhi Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 4,111 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Bengaluru Rs 4,053 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Chandigarh Rs 4,069 Kannur Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 3,788 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 3,618 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,546 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Jaipur Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 3,222 Guwahati Kolkata Hyderabad Rs 2,765 Given below are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer: From Via To Fare starting at Phuket Bengaluru Goa Rs 7,563 Phuket Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 9,951 Malé Bengaluru Nagur Rs 7,000 Phuket Bengaluru Ahmedabad Rs 8,264 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Phuket Rs 7,684 On Wednesday, GoAir announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. In a separate offer, the airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375, which is valid till April 25. Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also announced the launch of 28 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network.

