GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 1, 2019, said the private carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, according to GoAir's portal. Flights tickets are priced from Rs. 3,569 on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route via Delhi.
Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|Via
|To
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Rs 3,948
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|Rs 3,600
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Rs 3,554
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Rs 3,569
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Lucknow
|Rs 4,031
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|Rs 3,814
|Port Blair
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 5,486
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Kochi
|Rs 3,548
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 3,548
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Rs 4,930
|Kannur
|Chennai
|Pune
|Rs 3,839
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|Rs 3,814
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Goa
|Rs 3,782
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Rs 4,111
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 4,053
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Chandigarh
|Rs 4,069
|Kannur
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Rs 3,788
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Rs 3,618
|Chandigarh
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|Rs 3,546
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|Rs 3,814
|Jaipur
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,222
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,765
Given below are the ticket prices available on international routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|Via
|To
|Fare starting at
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|Rs 7,563
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Rs 9,951
|Malé
|Bengaluru
|Nagur
|Rs 7,000
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 8,264
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|Rs 7,684
On Wednesday, GoAir announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. In a separate offer, the airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375, which is valid till April 25.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also announced the launch of 28 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network.
