NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata

Aviation | | Updated: April 18, 2019 14:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir offer can be made till April 24


GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs. 2,765 in a limited-period scheme. Under the GoAir scheme, domestic flight tickets are available from an all-inclusive Rs. 2,765, international bookings are priced from Rs. 7,000, according to the airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the offer can be made till April 24, 2019, according to the GoAir's portal. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, according to the carrier. Flights tickets are priced from Rs. 3,222 on the Jaipur-Bengaluru route via Hyderabad.

Here are the details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

FromViaToFare starting at
AhmedabadKolkataPatnaRs 3,948
LucknowAhmedabadPuneRs 3,600
LucknowAhmedabadJaipurRs 3,554
AhmedabadDelhiRanchiRs 3,569
ChennaiAhmedabadLucknowRs 4,031
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
Port BlairChennaiAhmedabadRs 5,486
DelhiHyderabadKochiRs 3,548
RanchiDelhiAhmedabadRs 3,548
ChandigarhAhmedabadChennaiRs 4,930
KannurChennaiPuneRs 3,839
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
ChandigarhAhmedabadGoaRs 3,782
DelhiAhmedabadChennaiRs 4,111
ChandigarhAhmedabadBengaluruRs 4,053
BengaluruAhmedabadChandigarhRs 4,069
KannurBengaluruLucknowRs 3,788
ChandigarhAhmedabadHyderabadRs 3,618
ChandigarhAhmedabadPuneRs 3,546
LucknowBengaluruPuneRs 3,814
JaipurHyderabadBengaluruRs 3,222
GuwahatiKolkataHyderabadRs 2,765

Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets: 

FromViaToFare starting at
PhuketBengaluruGoaRs 7,563
PhuketBengaluruLucknowRs 9,951
MaleBengaluruNagurRs 7,000
PhuketBengaluruAhmedabadRs 8,264
AhmedabadBengaluruPhuketRs 7,684

Meanwhile, rival Vistara is offering 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets. The fare is applicable for a minimum of 4 passengers for economy class (except economy lite fare) on a single ticket booking, according to the airline's website.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced with new flights from Mumbai to a host of international destinations.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Phase 2 ElectionElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionLok Sabha PollsPhase 2 Elections 2019Elections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDelhi RainGood FridayHappy Mahavir Jayanti OnePlus 7Galaxy FoldVoter ListHow to Vote India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top