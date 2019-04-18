GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir offer can be made till April 24

GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs. 2,765 in a limited-period scheme. Under the GoAir scheme, domestic flight tickets are available from an all-inclusive Rs. 2,765, international bookings are priced from Rs. 7,000, according to the airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the offer can be made till April 24, 2019, according to the GoAir's portal. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, according to the carrier. Flights tickets are priced from Rs. 3,222 on the Jaipur-Bengaluru route via Hyderabad.

Here are the details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

From Via To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Kolkata Patna Rs 3,948 Lucknow Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,600 Lucknow Ahmedabad Jaipur Rs 3,554 Ahmedabad Delhi Ranchi Rs 3,569 Chennai Ahmedabad Lucknow Rs 4,031 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Port Blair Chennai Ahmedabad Rs 5,486 Delhi Hyderabad Kochi Rs 3,548 Ranchi Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 3,548 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 4,930 Kannur Chennai Pune Rs 3,839 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Goa Rs 3,782 Delhi Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 4,111 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Bengaluru Rs 4,053 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Chandigarh Rs 4,069 Kannur Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 3,788 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 3,618 Chandigarh Ahmedabad Pune Rs 3,546 Lucknow Bengaluru Pune Rs 3,814 Jaipur Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 3,222 Guwahati Kolkata Hyderabad Rs 2,765

Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:

From Via To Fare starting at Phuket Bengaluru Goa Rs 7,563 Phuket Bengaluru Lucknow Rs 9,951 Male Bengaluru Nagur Rs 7,000 Phuket Bengaluru Ahmedabad Rs 8,264 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Phuket Rs 7,684

Meanwhile, rival Vistara is offering 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets. The fare is applicable for a minimum of 4 passengers for economy class (except economy lite fare) on a single ticket booking, according to the airline's website.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced with new flights from Mumbai to a host of international destinations.

