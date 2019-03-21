NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 2,765 Rupees

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Guwahati-Hyderabad route

Aviation | | Updated: March 21, 2019 15:45 IST
Bookings under GoAir's offer can be made till March 26


GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 2,765 in a limited-period scheme. Under the GoAir scheme, domestic flight tickets are available from an all-inclusive Rs 2,765, international bookings are priced from Rs. 7,000, according to the airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the offer can be made till March 26, 2019, according to the GoAir website. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, according to the GoAir portal. Flights tickets are priced from Rs 3,222 on the Jaipur-Bengaluru route via Hyderabad.

Here are the details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

FromViaToFare starting at
AhmedabadKolkataPatnaRs 3,948
LucknowAhmedabadPune Rs 3,600
LucknowAhmedabadJaipurRs 3,554
AhmedabadDelhiRanchiRs 3,569
ChennaiAhmedabadLucknowRs 4,031
LucknowBengaluruPune Rs 3,814
Port BlairChennaiAhmedabad Rs 5,486
DelhiHyderabadKochi Rs 3,548
RanchiDelhiAhmedabad Rs 3,548
ChandigarhAhmedabadChennai Rs 4,930
KannurChennaiPune Rs 3,839
LucknowBengaluruPune Rs 3,814
ChandigarhAhmedabadGoa Rs 3,782
DelhiAhmedabadChennai Rs 4,111
ChandigarhAhmedabadBengaluru Rs 4,053
BengaluruAhmedabadChandigarh Rs 4,069
KannurBengaluruLucknow Rs 3,788
ChandigarhAhmedabadHyderabad Rs 3,618
ChandigarhAhmedabadPune Rs 3,546
LucknowBengaluruPune Rs 3,814
JaipurHyderabadBengaluru Rs 3,222
RanchiDelhiAhmedabad Rs 3,358
GuwahatiKolkataHyderabad Rs 2,765

 

Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets: 

FromViaToFare starting at
PhuketBengaluruGoa Rs 7,563
PhuketBengaluruLucknow Rs 9,951
MaleBengaluruNagur Rs 7,000
PhuketBengaluruAhmedabad Rs 8,264
AhmedabadBengaluruPhuketRs 7,684

Meanwhile, IndiGo has announced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,999. The daily direct flights will be operated on Hyderabad-Kolhapur and Tirupati-Kolhapur routes, starting from May 12, 2019.



