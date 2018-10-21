GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,499 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,499, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The fares under GoAir's scheme are applicable on travel from November 5, 2018 to January 31, 2019. The booking period of the offer ends on October 21, 2018, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Additionally, GoStar member can also avail Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said.
Let's get Go-ing on that getaway! #FlySmart at fares starting ₹1,499.— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) October 20, 2018
Under the scheme, the airline is offering flights originating from Bengaluru at a starting fare of Rs. 1,499. For flights from Pune and Ranchi, the fares start from Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 1,699 respectively, according to the airline's website. Tickets from Hyderabad and Jaipur start from Rs. 1,699, according to GoAir.
Details of GoAir's offer
|ORIGIN
|FARE
|Ex-Bengaluru
|Rs 1,499
|Ex-Goa
|Rs 1,499
|Ex-Delhi
|Rs 1,499
|Ex-Jammu
|Rs 1,499
|Ex-Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,599
|Ex-Pune
|Rs 1,599
|Ex-Ranchi
|Rs 1,699
|Ex-Mumbai
|Rs 1,699
|Ex-Patna
|Rs 1,699
|Ex-Hyderabad
|Rs 1,699
|Ex-Jaipur
|Rs 1,699
|Ex-Srinagar
|Rs 1,799
|Ex-Guwahati
|Rs 1,799
|Ex-Nagpur
|Rs 1,799
|Ex-Kochi
|Rs 1,799
|Ex-Chandigarh
|Rs 1,799
|Ex-Leh
|Rs 1,899
|Ex-Kolkata
|Rs 1,999
|Ex-Lucknow
|Rs 2,499
|Ex-Port Blair
|Rs 3,099
(Source: goair.in)
Last week, GoAir launched its direct flight to Male from Mumbai. With the launch of international flights, GoAir becomes the sixth domestic airline to start international operations. The carrier is flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005.
Meanwhile rival AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till October 28, 2018. The travel period to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is till June 30, 2019. However, the offer on flight tickets is available on base fares only, the airline said.