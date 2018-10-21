GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,499 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir Sale: The booking period of the offer ends on October 21, 2018.

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,499, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The fares under GoAir's scheme are applicable on travel from November 5, 2018 to January 31, 2019. The booking period of the offer ends on October 21, 2018, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Additionally, GoStar member can also avail Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said.

Let's get Go-ing on that getaway! #FlySmart at fares starting ₹1,499.

Travel period: Nov 5, 2018 -Jan 31, 2019.

Book now: https://t.co/I904hXTcmd. pic.twitter.com/FlChJ8Yh4B — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) October 20, 2018

Under the scheme, the airline is offering flights originating from Bengaluru at a starting fare of Rs. 1,499. For flights from Pune and Ranchi, the fares start from Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 1,699 respectively, according to the airline's website. Tickets from Hyderabad and Jaipur start from Rs. 1,699, according to GoAir.

Details of GoAir's offer

ORIGIN FARE Ex-Bengaluru Rs 1,499 Ex-Goa Rs 1,499 Ex-Delhi Rs 1,499 Ex-Jammu Rs 1,499 Ex-Ahmedabad Rs 1,599 Ex-Pune Rs 1,599 Ex-Ranchi Rs 1,699 Ex-Mumbai Rs 1,699 Ex-Patna Rs 1,699 Ex-Hyderabad Rs 1,699 Ex-Jaipur Rs 1,699 Ex-Srinagar Rs 1,799 Ex-Guwahati Rs 1,799 Ex-Nagpur Rs 1,799 Ex-Kochi Rs 1,799 Ex-Chandigarh Rs 1,799 Ex-Leh Rs 1,899 Ex-Kolkata Rs 1,999 Ex-Lucknow Rs 2,499 Ex-Port Blair Rs 3,099

(Source: goair.in)

Last week, GoAir launched its direct flight to Male from Mumbai. With the launch of international flights, GoAir becomes the sixth domestic airline to start international operations. The carrier is flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005.

Meanwhile rival AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till October 28, 2018. The travel period to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is till June 30, 2019. However, the offer on flight tickets is available on base fares only, the airline said.