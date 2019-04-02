GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,415 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir's offer can be made till April 8, 2019

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,415 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till April 8, 2019, according to airline's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between April 2, 2019 and April 30, 2019, said the carrier. Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,415. Flight tickets on Ahmedabad-Hyderabad route is priced at Rs 1,666, according to GoAir's portal.

Here are the details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

From To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 1,666 Ahmedabad Kochi Rs 2,300 Bengaluru Kannur Rs 1,415 Bengaluru Nagpur Rs 1,795 Chennai Ahmedabad Rs 2,881 Chennai Kannur Rs 1,982 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Rs 1,998 Hyderabad Kannur Rs 3,057 Kannur Bengaluru Rs 1,796 Kannur Chennai Rs 2,426 Kannur Hyderabad Rs 2,973 Kochi Ahmedabad Rs 2,299

The offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Last month, IndiGo announced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,999. The daily direct flights will be operated on Hyderabad-Kolhapur and Tirupati-Kolhapur routes, starting from May 12, 2019, said the airline.

