NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,415 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir's sale is valid for travel between April 2, 2019 and April 30, 2019, according to the carrier's website.

Aviation | | Updated: April 02, 2019 14:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,415 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir's offer can be made till April 8, 2019


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,415 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till April 8, 2019, according to airline's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between April 2, 2019 and April 30, 2019, said the carrier. Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,415. Flight tickets on Ahmedabad-Hyderabad route is priced at Rs 1,666, according to GoAir's portal.

Here are the details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

FromToFare starting at
AhmedabadHyderabadRs 1,666
AhmedabadKochiRs 2,300
BengaluruKannurRs 1,415
BengaluruNagpurRs 1,795
ChennaiAhmedabadRs 2,881
ChennaiKannurRs 1,982
HyderabadAhmedabadRs 1,998
HyderabadKannurRs 3,057
KannurBengaluruRs 1,796
KannurChennaiRs 2,426
KannurHyderabadRs 2,973
KochiAhmedabadRs 2,299

The offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Last month, IndiGo announced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,999. The daily direct flights will be operated on Hyderabad-Kolhapur and Tirupati-Kolhapur routes, starting from May 12, 2019, said the airline.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAir SaleGoAir sale offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
NASAMayawatiCRPFPM ModiElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsFacebookHyundaiHardik PatelMumbaiAutism DayWhatsApp PewDiePieNote 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top