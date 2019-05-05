NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Details Here

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June

Aviation | | Updated: May 05, 2019 14:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Details Here

Bookings under GoAir sale, valid for travel till October 6, 2019, can be made till May 9


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale, according to the private airline's website, goair.in. Bookings under the sale, valid for travel till October 6, 2019, can be made till May 9, 2019, said the carrier. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June, 2019. Tickets on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route start at all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,899, applicable for travel from July 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019.

Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
AhmedabadBengaluruJul 15 - 18, 2019₹ 2,599
AhmedabadChennaiTill June 2019₹ 3,348
AhmedabadMumbaiJul 01 -31, 2019₹ 1,899
BagdograGuwahatiTill June 2019₹ 1,375
BengaluruAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 3,938
BengaluruPatnaAug 12 - 31, 2019₹ 3,799
ChennaiAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 3,750
GuwahatiBagdograTill June 2019₹ 1,649
GuwahatiDelhiTill June 2019₹ 4,377
KochiAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 4,478
KolkataDelhiTill June 2019₹ 4,201
KolkataMumbaiTill June 2019₹ 5,500
PatnaBengaluruTill June 2019₹ 5,050
AhmedabadMumbaiAug 05 - 18, 2019₹ 1,799
AhmedabadHyderabadAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,799
AhmedabadJaipurJul 03 - 09, 2019₹ 1,499
BhubaneswarMumbaiJul 08 - 21, 2019₹ 3,799
BengaluruLucknowAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,799
BengaluruLucknowAug 03 - 9, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiBengaluruMay 20 - 26, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiBengaluruJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiBhubaneswarAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 3,099
KolkataPuneTill June 2019₹ 4,212
MumbaiKochiOct 01 - 06, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiGoaJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 1,999
MumbaiJammuJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 4,099
KolkataBhubaneswarAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
KolkataGuwahatiAug 12 -31, 2019₹ 1,799
KolkataPatnaJul 01 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 1,899
KolkataPuneJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,299
KolkataPuneAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,199
KochiMumbaiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuJun 03 -16, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuMay 01 - 31, 2019₹ 2,599
DelhiJammuAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiPatnaMay 01 - 12, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiRanchiMay 01 -12, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiRanchiAug 06 - 18, 2019₹ 2,199
DelhiLehJul 22 - 28, 2019₹ 4,999
DelhiBagdograAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiMumbaiJun 17 -30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiKolkataAug 01 - 25, 2019₹ 2,899
DelhiAhmedabadAug 06 - 12, 2019₹ 1,699
DelhiAhmedabadJul 08 - 28, 2019₹ 1,799
KochiMumbaiAug 01 -12, 2019₹ 1,899
DelhiPatnaJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiSrinagarJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,199
GoaBengaluruAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaMumbaiAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaHyderabadMay 06 - 19, 2019₹ 2,999
GoaHyderabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,199
Port BlairBengaluruJun 01 - 16, 2019₹ 4,099
LucknowBengaluruAug 01 - Sep 30, 2019₹ 2,599
LucknowDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,499
LucknowDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,399
PatnaDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,299
PatnaDelhiMay 06 - 12, 2019₹ 2,499
PuneKolkataJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,899
SrinagarMumbaiMay 01 - 12, 2019₹ 6,999
LehDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 6,599
HyderabadAhmedabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,099
BagdograDelhiJul 08 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 2,999
LehDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 5,999
HyderabadLucknowJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,499
HyderabadKolkataMay 03 - 23, 2019₹ 2,799
GoaHyderabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,199

In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

goair flight discount

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultFlipkart SaleOnePlus 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top