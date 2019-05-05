GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale, according to the private airline's website, goair.in. Bookings under the sale, valid for travel till October 6, 2019, can be made till May 9, 2019, said the carrier. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June, 2019. Tickets on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route start at all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,899, applicable for travel from July 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019.
Given below are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Jul 15 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,348
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 -31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|Till June 2019
|₹ 1,375
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,938
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|Aug 12 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,750
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|Till June 2019
|₹ 1,649
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,377
|Kochi
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,478
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,201
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Till June 2019
|₹ 5,500
|Patna
|Bengaluru
|Till June 2019
|₹ 5,050
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 18, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Jul 03 - 09, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Jul 08 - 21, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 03 - 9, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|May 20 - 26, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,212
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Oct 01 - 06, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Goa
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Aug 12 -31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Jul 01 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,299
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Jun 03 -16, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|May 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Patna
|May 01 - 12, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|May 01 -12, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Aug 06 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Delhi
|Leh
|Jul 22 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,999
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Jun 17 -30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Aug 01 - 25, 2019
|₹ 2,899
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Aug 06 - 12, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 08 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Aug 01 -12, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Delhi
|Patna
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Goa
|Bengaluru
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|May 06 - 19, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Port Blair
|Bengaluru
|Jun 01 - 16, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Aug 01 - Sep 30, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,399
|Patna
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,299
|Patna
|Delhi
|May 06 - 12, 2019
|₹ 2,499
|Pune
|Kolkata
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,899
|Srinagar
|Mumbai
|May 01 - 12, 2019
|₹ 6,999
|Leh
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 6,599
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,099
|Bagdogra
|Delhi
|Jul 08 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Leh
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 5,999
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,499
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|May 03 - 23, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,199
In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.
