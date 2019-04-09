GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees

GoAir flight tickets sale: Bookings under the offer can be made till April 12

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the offer can be made till April 12, 2019, according to airline's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel till June 2019, according to GoAir's website. Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bagdogra-Guwahati route starting at a price of Rs. 1,375. Flight tickets on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route is priced at Rs. 2,149, according to the carrier's portal.

Here are the details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

From To Fare starting at Ahmedabad Bengaluru Rs 3,573 Ahmedabad Chennai Rs 3,348 Ahmedabad Mumbai Rs 2,149 Bagdogra Guwahati Rs 1,375 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Rs 3,938 Bengaluru Patna Rs 4,800 Chennai Ahmedabad Rs 3,750 Guwahati Bagdogra Rs 1,649 Guwahati Delhi Rs 4,377 Kochi Ahmedabad Rs 4,478 Kolkata Delhi Rs 4,201 Kolkata Mumbai Rs 5,500 Kolkata Pune Rs 4,212 Patna Bengaluru Rs 5,050

In a separate offer, the airline is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Bookings under this sale can be made till April 10, 2019.

The offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in the first two months of 2019 grew 7.42 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from the aviation regulator.

