GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees

GoAir tickets on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route start at Rs. 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale are valid for travel till October 6, 2019 and can be made till May 16, 2019, according to the airline's website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, said the carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs. 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June, 2019. Tickets on the Ahmedabad-Jaipur route start at a price of Rs. 1,499, applicable for travel from July 3, 2019 to July 9, 2019, noted GoAir.

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

From To Travel Period Fare starting at Ahmedabad Bengaluru Jul 15 - 18, 2019 ₹ 2,599 Ahmedabad Chennai Till June 2019 ₹ 3,348 Ahmedabad Mumbai Jul 01 -31, 2019 ₹ 1,899 Bagdogra Guwahati Till June 2019 ₹ 1,375 Bengaluru Ahmedabad Till June 2019 ₹ 3,938 Bengaluru Patna Aug 12 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,799 Chennai Ahmedabad Till June 2019 ₹ 3,750 Guwahati Bagdogra Till June 2019 ₹ 1,649 Guwahati Delhi Till June 2019 ₹ 4,377 Kochi Ahmedabad Till June 2019 ₹ 4,478 Kolkata Delhi Till June 2019 ₹ 4,201 Kolkata Mumbai Till June 2019 ₹ 5,500 Patna Bengaluru Till June 2019 ₹ 5,050 Ahmedabad Mumbai Aug 05 - 18, 2019 ₹ 1,799 Ahmedabad Hyderabad Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,799 Ahmedabad Jaipur Jul 03 - 09, 2019 ₹ 1,499 Bhubaneswar Mumbai Jul 08 - 21, 2019 ₹ 3,799 Bengaluru Lucknow Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Bengaluru Lucknow Aug 03 - 9, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Mumbai Bengaluru May 20 - 26, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Mumbai Bengaluru Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Mumbai Bhubaneswar Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,099 Kolkata Pune Till June 2019 ₹ 4,212 Mumbai Kochi Oct 01 - 06, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Mumbai Goa Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Mumbai Jammu Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 4,099 Kolkata Bhubaneswar Aug 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Kolkata Guwahati Aug 12 -31, 2019 ₹ 1,799 Kolkata Patna Jul 01 - Aug 31, 2019 ₹ 1,899 Kolkata Pune Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,299 Kolkata Pune Aug 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 3,199 Kochi Mumbai Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Delhi Jammu Jun 03 -16, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Delhi Jammu May 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,599 Delhi Jammu Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Delhi Ranchi Aug 06 - 18, 2019 ₹ 2,199 Delhi Leh Jul 22 - 28, 2019 ₹ 4,999 Delhi Bagdogra Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Delhi Mumbai Jun 17 -30, 2019 ₹ 3,099 Delhi Kolkata Aug 01 - 25, 2019 ₹ 2,899 Delhi Ahmedabad Aug 06 - 12, 2019 ₹ 1,699 Delhi Ahmedabad Jul 08 - 28, 2019 ₹ 1,799 Kochi Mumbai Aug 01 -12, 2019 ₹ 1,899 Delhi Patna Jun 03 - 30, 2019 ₹ 3,099 Delhi Srinagar Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 3,199 Goa Bengaluru Aug 05 - 11, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Goa Mumbai Aug 05 - 11, 2019 ₹ 1,999 Goa Hyderabad May 10 - 19, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Port Blair Bengaluru Jun 01 - 16, 2019 ₹ 4,099 Lucknow Bengaluru Aug 01 - Sep 30, 2019 ₹ 2,599 Lucknow Delhi Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,499 Lucknow Delhi Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 1,399 Patna Delhi Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 2,299 Pune Kolkata Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 3,899 Leh Delhi Jul 01 - 31, 2019 ₹ 6,599 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 2,099 Bagdogra Delhi Jul 08 - Aug 31, 2019 ₹ 2,999 Leh Delhi Aug 05 - 31, 2019 ₹ 5,999 Hyderabad Lucknow Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 2,499 Hyderabad Kolkata May 10 - 23, 2019 ₹ 2,799 Goa Hyderabad Jul 01 - 28, 2019 ₹ 2,199

The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations. Last week, private carrier SpiceJet announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.