GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale are valid for travel till October 6, 2019 and can be made till May 16, 2019, according to the airline's website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, said the carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs. 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June, 2019. Tickets on the Ahmedabad-Jaipur route start at a price of Rs. 1,499, applicable for travel from July 3, 2019 to July 9, 2019, noted GoAir.
Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Jul 15 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,348
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 -31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|Till June 2019
|₹ 1,375
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,938
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|Aug 12 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,750
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|Till June 2019
|₹ 1,649
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,377
|Kochi
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,478
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,201
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Till June 2019
|₹ 5,500
|Patna
|Bengaluru
|Till June 2019
|₹ 5,050
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 18, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Jul 03 - 09, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Jul 08 - 21, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 03 - 9, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|May 20 - 26, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,212
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Oct 01 - 06, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Goa
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Aug 12 -31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Jul 01 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,299
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Jun 03 -16, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|May 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Aug 06 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Delhi
|Leh
|Jul 22 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,999
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Jun 17 -30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Aug 01 - 25, 2019
|₹ 2,899
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Aug 06 - 12, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 08 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Aug 01 -12, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Delhi
|Patna
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Goa
|Bengaluru
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|May 10 - 19, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Port Blair
|Bengaluru
|Jun 01 - 16, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Aug 01 - Sep 30, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,399
|Patna
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,299
|Pune
|Kolkata
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,899
|Leh
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 6,599
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,099
|Bagdogra
|Delhi
|Jul 08 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Leh
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 5,999
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,499
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|May 10 - 23, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,199
The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations. Last week, private carrier SpiceJet announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network.
