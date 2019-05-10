NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees

Bookings under GoAir's sale - valid for travel till October 6, 2019 - can be made till May 16.

Aviation | | Updated: May 10, 2019 19:22 IST
GoAir tickets on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route start at Rs. 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale are valid for travel till October 6, 2019 and can be made till May 16, 2019, according to the airline's website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, said the carrier. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs. 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June, 2019. Tickets on the Ahmedabad-Jaipur route start at a price of Rs. 1,499, applicable for travel from July 3, 2019 to July 9, 2019, noted GoAir.

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
AhmedabadBengaluruJul 15 - 18, 2019₹ 2,599
AhmedabadChennaiTill June 2019₹ 3,348
AhmedabadMumbaiJul 01 -31, 2019₹ 1,899
BagdograGuwahatiTill June 2019₹ 1,375
BengaluruAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 3,938
BengaluruPatnaAug 12 - 31, 2019₹ 3,799
ChennaiAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 3,750
GuwahatiBagdograTill June 2019₹ 1,649
GuwahatiDelhiTill June 2019₹ 4,377
KochiAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 4,478
KolkataDelhiTill June 2019₹ 4,201
KolkataMumbaiTill June 2019₹ 5,500
PatnaBengaluruTill June 2019₹ 5,050
AhmedabadMumbaiAug 05 - 18, 2019₹ 1,799
AhmedabadHyderabadAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,799
AhmedabadJaipurJul 03 - 09, 2019₹ 1,499
BhubaneswarMumbaiJul 08 - 21, 2019₹ 3,799
BengaluruLucknowAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,799
BengaluruLucknowAug 03 - 9, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiBengaluruMay 20 - 26, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiBengaluruJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiBhubaneswarAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 3,099
KolkataPuneTill June 2019₹ 4,212
MumbaiKochiOct 01 - 06, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiGoaJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 1,999
MumbaiJammuJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 4,099
KolkataBhubaneswarAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
KolkataGuwahatiAug 12 -31, 2019₹ 1,799
KolkataPatnaJul 01 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 1,899
KolkataPuneJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,299
KolkataPuneAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,199
KochiMumbaiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuJun 03 -16, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuMay 01 - 31, 2019₹ 2,599
DelhiJammuAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiRanchiAug 06 - 18, 2019₹ 2,199
DelhiLehJul 22 - 28, 2019₹ 4,999
DelhiBagdograAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiMumbaiJun 17 -30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiKolkataAug 01 - 25, 2019₹ 2,899
DelhiAhmedabadAug 06 - 12, 2019₹ 1,699
DelhiAhmedabadJul 08 - 28, 2019₹ 1,799
KochiMumbaiAug 01 -12, 2019₹ 1,899
DelhiPatnaJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiSrinagarJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,199
GoaBengaluruAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaMumbaiAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaHyderabadMay 10 - 19, 2019₹ 2,999
Port BlairBengaluruJun 01 - 16, 2019₹ 4,099
LucknowBengaluruAug 01 - Sep 30, 2019₹ 2,599
LucknowDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,499
LucknowDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,399
PatnaDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,299
PuneKolkataJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,899
LehDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 6,599
HyderabadAhmedabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,099
BagdograDelhiJul 08 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 2,999
LehDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 5,999
HyderabadLucknowJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,499
HyderabadKolkataMay 10 - 23, 2019₹ 2,799
Goa HyderabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,199

The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations. Last week, private carrier SpiceJet announced the launch of 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network. 



