GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale -- valid for travel till December 15, 2019 -- can be made till May 23, according to the airline's website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, said the private sector airline. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs. 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June, 2019. Tickets on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route start at Rs. 1,699, applicable for travel from August 6, 2019 to August 12, 2019, noted GoAir.
Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Jul 15 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Ahmedabad
|Chennai
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,348
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 -31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|Till June 2019
|₹ 1,375
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,938
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|Aug 12 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 3,750
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|Till June 2019
|₹ 1,649
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,377
|Kochi
|Ahmedabad
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,478
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,201
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Till June 2019
|₹ 5,500
|Patna
|Bengaluru
|Till June 2019
|₹ 5,050
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 18, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|May 20 - 26, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Till June 2019
|₹ 4,212
|Mumbai
|Goa
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Jul 01 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,299
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Aug 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Jun 03 -16, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|May 17 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Aug 06 - 18, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Delhi
|Leh
|Jul 22 - 28, 2019
|₹ 4,999
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Jun 17 -30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Aug 01 - 25, 2019
|₹ 2,899
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Aug 06 - 12, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 08 - 28, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kochi
|Mumbai
|Aug 01 -12, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Delhi
|Patna
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Goa
|Bengaluru
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Goa
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 11, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Port Blair
|Bengaluru
|Jun 01 - 16, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Aug 01 - Sep 30, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,399
|Patna
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,299
|Pune
|Kolkata
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 3,899
|Leh
|Delhi
|Jul 01 - 31, 2019
|₹ 6,599
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,099
|Bagdogra
|Delhi
|Jul 08 - Aug 31, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Leh
|Delhi
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 5,999
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|May 17 - 23, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Dec 02 - 15, 2019
|₹ 3,199
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Nov 11 - 24, 2019
|₹ 2,799
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Oct 01 - 06, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Mumbai
|Kochi
|Jun 10 - 30, 2019
|₹ 1,899
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 3,999
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,099
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|Sep 02 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,999
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|May 17 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,199
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Sep 02 - 29, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Aug 12 - 31, 2019
|₹ 1,799
|Kolkata
|Guwahati
|Jun 03 - 30, 2019
|₹ 1,999
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|May 17 - 26, 2019
|₹ 2,699
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Jun 17 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,599
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Jul 01 - 28, 2019
|₹ 2,499
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Aug 05 - Sep 29, 2019
|₹ 2,399
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|Jul 03 - 09, 2019
|₹ 1,499
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|May 17 -31, 2019
|₹ 1,699
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Jun 21 - 30, 2019
|₹ 4,099
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Jul 08 - 21, 2019
|₹ 3,799
|Bhubaneswar
|Mumbai
|Aug 05 - 31, 2019
|₹ 3,599
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Aug 01 - 25, 2019
|₹ 2,899
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Jun 11 - 30, 2019
|₹ 2,899
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Jul 22 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,699
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Sep 02 - 15, 2019
|₹ 2,699
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|May 17 - 31, 2019
|₹ 2,099
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Jun 11 - 30, 2019
|₹ 4,099
The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.
In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.
