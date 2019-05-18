NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir offer: Bookings under the sale -- valid for travel till December 15, 2019 -- can be made till May 23, 2019

Aviation | | Updated: May 18, 2019 13:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,375 Rupees, Details Here

In a separate offer, GoAir is offering international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 7,000


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale -- valid for travel till December 15, 2019 -- can be made till May 23, according to the airline's website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, said the private sector airline. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs. 1,375, which is applicable for travel till June, 2019. Tickets on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route start at Rs. 1,699, applicable for travel from August 6, 2019 to August 12, 2019, noted GoAir.

Here are the ticket prices available on domestic routes under GoAir's offer:

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
AhmedabadBengaluruJul 15 - 18, 2019₹ 2,599
AhmedabadChennaiTill June 2019₹ 3,348
AhmedabadMumbaiJul 01 -31, 2019₹ 1,899
BagdograGuwahatiTill June 2019₹ 1,375
BengaluruAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 3,938
BengaluruPatnaAug 12 - 31, 2019₹ 3,799
ChennaiAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 3,750
GuwahatiBagdograTill June 2019₹ 1,649
GuwahatiDelhiTill June 2019₹ 4,377
KochiAhmedabadTill June 2019₹ 4,478
KolkataDelhiTill June 2019₹ 4,201
KolkataMumbaiTill June 2019₹ 5,500
PatnaBengaluruTill June 2019₹ 5,050
AhmedabadMumbaiAug 05 - 18, 2019₹ 1,799
AhmedabadHyderabadAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,799
BengaluruLucknowAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiBengaluruMay 20 - 26, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiBengaluruJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 2,799
KolkataPuneTill June 2019₹ 4,212
MumbaiGoaJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 1,999
MumbaiJammuJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 4,099
KolkataBhubaneswarAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
KolkataPatnaJul 01 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 1,899
KolkataPuneJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,299
KolkataPuneAug 01 - 31, 2019₹ 3,199
KochiMumbaiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuJun 03 -16, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiJammuMay 17 - 31, 2019₹ 2,599
DelhiJammuAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,999
DelhiRanchiAug 06 - 18, 2019₹ 2,199
DelhiLehJul 22 - 28, 2019₹ 4,999
DelhiBagdograAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,999
DelhiMumbaiJun 17 -30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiKolkataAug 01 - 25, 2019₹ 2,899
DelhiAhmedabadAug 06 - 12, 2019₹ 1,699
DelhiAhmedabadJul 08 - 28, 2019₹ 1,799
KochiMumbaiAug 01 -12, 2019₹ 1,899
DelhiPatnaJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 3,099
DelhiSrinagarJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,199
GoaBengaluruAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
GoaMumbaiAug 05 - 11, 2019₹ 1,999
Port BlairBengaluruJun 01 - 16, 2019₹ 4,099
LucknowBengaluruAug 01 - Sep 30, 2019₹ 2,599
LucknowDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 1,499
LucknowDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 1,399
PatnaDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 2,299
PuneKolkataJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 3,899
LehDelhiJul 01 - 31, 2019₹ 6,599
HyderabadAhmedabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,099
BagdograDelhiJul 08 - Aug 31, 2019₹ 2,999
LehDelhiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 5,999
HyderabadKolkataMay 17 - 23, 2019₹ 2,799
Goa HyderabadJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,199
MumbaiKochiDec 02 - 15, 2019₹ 3,199
MumbaiKochiNov 11 - 24, 2019₹ 2,799
MumbaiKochiOct 01 - 06, 2019₹ 2,999
MumbaiKochiJun 10 - 30, 2019₹ 1,899
MumbaiBhubaneswarJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 3,999
MumbaiBhubaneswarAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 3,099
MumbaiBhubaneswarSep 02 - 30, 2019₹ 2,999
KolkataGuwahatiMay 17 - 31, 2019₹ 2,199
KolkataGuwahatiSep 02 - 29, 2019₹ 1,699
KolkataGuwahatiAug 12 - 31, 2019₹ 1,799
KolkataGuwahatiJun 03 - 30, 2019₹ 1,999
HyderabadLucknowMay 17 - 26, 2019₹ 2,699
HyderabadLucknowJun 17 - 30, 2019₹ 2,599
HyderabadLucknowJul 01 - 28, 2019₹ 2,499
HyderabadLucknowAug 05 - Sep 29, 2019₹ 2,399
AhmedabadJaipurJul 03 - 09, 2019₹ 1,499
AhmedabadJaipurMay 17 -31, 2019₹ 1,699
BhubaneswarMumbaiJun 21 - 30, 2019₹ 4,099
BhubaneswarMumbaiJul 08 - 21, 2019₹ 3,799
BhubaneswarMumbaiAug 05 - 31, 2019₹ 3,599
DelhiKolkataAug 01 - 25, 2019₹ 2,899
DelhiKolkataJun 11 - 30, 2019₹ 2,899
DelhiKolkataJul 22 - 31, 2019₹ 2,699
DelhiKolkataSep 02 - 15, 2019₹ 2,699
DelhiKolkataMay 17 - 31, 2019₹ 2,099
DelhiMumbaiJun 11 - 30, 2019₹ 4,099

The announcement from GoAir comes at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

In a separate offer, GoAir is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAirGoAir flight

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsRajiv KumarDonald TrumpPragya ThakurNalin Kumar KateelRahul GandhiSmriti IraniElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupAsus Zenfone 6Redmi Note 7sOnePlus 7 ProHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top