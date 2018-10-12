NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,099 Rupees. Details Here

The fares under GoAir's scheme are applicable on travel from October 28, 2018 to January 31, 2019.

Aviation | Updated: October 12, 2018 18:46 IST
Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The booking period of the offer ends on October 14, 2018, according to the official website of the airline, goair.in. The fares under GoAir's scheme are applicable on travel from October 28, 2018 to January 31, 2019. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market when other airlines are also offering discounts on flight tickets to woo passengers. Customers can also become GoStar members and avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on next flight, further said the airline. 

 

Under the scheme, the airline is offering flights originating from Srinagar from a starting fare of Rs 1,099. For flights from Chennai and Ahmedabad, the fares start from Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,399 respectively, according to the airline's website. Tickets from Bengaluru and Chennai start from Rs 1,499.

GoAir, on Thursday, launched its first ever direct international flight to Phuket from Delhi. The new international schedule introduces direct flights connecting Phuket to Mumbai and Delhi, the airline said in a press release.

With the launch of international flights, GoAir becomes the sixth domestic airline to start international operations. The carrier will be flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. Two years ago, GoAir became eligible to fly overseas when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

