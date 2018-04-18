GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets At Rs 1,608. Details Here Customers willing to avail GoAir's special offer can book flight tickets till May 18, 2018.

GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,608 under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer, according to the official website of GoAir - goair.in. Customers willing to avail GoAir's special offer can book flight tickets till May 18, 2018. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. Get going", said GoAir.GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,608 from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. GoAir airlines is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Pune to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,681), from Lucknow to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,697), from Bengaluru to Mumbai (starting at Rs 2,626), from Mumbai to Nagpur (starting at Rs 2,763), from Kochi to Mumbai (starting at Rs 3,957), from Delhi to Mumbai (starting at Rs 4,030) and from Delhi to Bengaluru (starting Rs Rs 4,835).1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir.2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.3. Limited seats are available under this offer, GoAir added. 4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.