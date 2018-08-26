NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
GoAir Offers Discount On Flight Tickets To Senior Citizens. Details Here

Under GoAir's scheme, the bookings are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the bookings are not transferable.

Aviation | August 26, 2018 18:30 IST
Web check-in and kiosk check-in are not available for bookings under GoAir's senior citizen special fare.

GoAir has come up with a discount scheme for senior citizens and is offering an eight per cent discount on booking of domestic flight tickets, said the airline on microblogging website - Twitter. The discount offer is applicable on base fare. However, GoAir's special discount offer is applicable only for senior citizens above the age of 60 years. GoAir's offer comes at a time when other airlines in the country are offering discounts on flight tickets to woo customers and trying to increase their market share.

 

Here are the key things to know about GoAir's discount offer: 

1. GoAir's senior citizen discounted fare is only available on the airline's official website, GoAir.in.

2. Web check-in and kiosk check-in are not available for bookings under GoAir's senior citizen special fare, said the airline.

3. It is mandatory for passengers to carry a valid photo ID card (like - Aadhaar card, driving license etc.) indicating their date of birth and display it at the time of check-in. 

4. Under GoAir's scheme, the bookings are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the bookings are not transferable. 

5. GoAir reserves the right to amend/cancel the scheme at any time without any prior intimation, said the airline's website.

Meanwhile, rival airlines are offering discounts on flight tickets and also on seat selections. Budget-carrier IndiGo is offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. AirAsia is also offering overseas flight tickets under Rs. 4,000 on select routes.

