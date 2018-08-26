GoAir Offers Discount On Flight Tickets To Senior Citizens. Details Here

Web check-in and kiosk check-in are not available for bookings under GoAir's senior citizen special fare.

GoAir has come up with a discount scheme for senior citizens and is offering an eight per cent discount on booking of domestic flight tickets, said the airline on microblogging website - Twitter. The discount offer is applicable on base fare. However, GoAir's special discount offer is applicable only for senior citizens above the age of 60 years. GoAir's offer comes at a time when other airlines in the country are offering discounts on flight tickets to woo customers and trying to increase their market share.

Spend your golden years pursuing fresh milestones. #FlySmart with GoAir and travel to your heart's content. #SeniorCitizensDay

Book now: https://t.co/Hipbnb4j8Ipic.twitter.com/UhFAflIoNp — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) August 21, 2018

Here are the key things to know about GoAir's discount offer:

1. GoAir's senior citizen discounted fare is only available on the airline's official website, GoAir.in.

2. Web check-in and kiosk check-in are not available for bookings under GoAir's senior citizen special fare, said the airline.

3. It is mandatory for passengers to carry a valid photo ID card (like - Aadhaar card, driving license etc.) indicating their date of birth and display it at the time of check-in.

4. Under GoAir's scheme, the bookings are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the bookings are not transferable.

5. GoAir reserves the right to amend/cancel the scheme at any time without any prior intimation, said the airline's website.

Meanwhile, rival airlines are offering discounts on flight tickets and also on seat selections. Budget-carrier IndiGo is offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. AirAsia is also offering overseas flight tickets under Rs. 4,000 on select routes.