GoAir Offers Discount On Flight Tickets For Select Passengers

GoAir has come up with a new discount scheme for senior citizens, said the airline on microblogging website - Twitter. Under the scheme, GoAir is offering an eight per cent discount on booking of domestic and international flights tickets, which is applicable on base fare only. However, GoAir's special discount offer is applicable only for senior citizens above the age of 60 years. GoAir's offer comes at a time when airlines in the country are offering a host of discount and cashback deals to attract customers.

It's your time to explore the world!

Avail our Senior Citizen fares and get 8%* off on base-fare.

Book now: https://t.co/CgOe6IjpwApic.twitter.com/FlpT41bZ9h — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) November 9, 2018

Here are the key things to know about GoAir's discount offer for senior citizens:

1. GoAir's senior citizen discounted fare scheme, is only available on the the airline's official website - goair.in.

2. Web check-in and kiosk check-in are not available for bookings under GoAir's senior citizen special fare.

3. To avail the scheme, it is mandatory for passengers to carry a valid photo ID card (like - Aadhaar card, driving license etc.) indicating their date of birth and display it at the time of check-in.

4. Under the scheme, the bookings are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the bookings are not transferable.

5. GoAir reserves the right to amend/cancel the scheme at any time without any prior intimation, said the airline on its website.

Meanwhile, GoAir has also announced a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats with flight ticket prices starting as low as Rs. 1,313. The booking period for GoAir's offer ends on November 18, 2018. The special offer on GoAir flight tickets has been launched to mark the company's 13th year of establishment.