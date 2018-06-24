GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets To Senior Citizens. Details Here Web check-in and kiosk check-in are not available for bookings under GoAir's senior citizen special fare.

Domestic carrier GoAir has come up with a new offer for senior citizens and is offering an eight per cent discount on booking of domestic flight tickets. The discount would be applicable on base fare. GoAir informed about the offer on microblogging website - Twitter. GoAir's offer comes at a time when airlines in the country are offering a host of discount and cashback deals to attract customers. However, GoAir's special discount offer is applicable only for senior citizens above the age of 60 years.1. GoAir's senior citizen discounted fare scheme, is only available on the the airline's official website - GoAir.in.2. To avail the scheme, it is mandatory for passengers to carry a valid photo ID card (like – Aadhaar card, driving license etc.) indicating their date of birth and display it at the time of check-in.3. Web check-in and kiosk check-in are not available for bookings under GoAir's senior citizen special fare.4. The bookings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and the bookings are not transferable under the scheme.5. GoAir reserves the right to amend/cancel the scheme at any time without any prior intimation, said the carrier's website. Recently, a number of airlines including GoAir revised their check-in baggage charges. As per rules, domestic passengers are allowed to carry upto 15 kilograms of baggage. Anything above the limit attracts extra charges.GoAir will now charge Rs. 1,900 for 5 kgs of extra baggage. For 10 kgs, the airline charges Rs. 3,800.