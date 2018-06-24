GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets To Senior Citizens. Details Here

Now is your time to experience more.— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) June 22, 2018
Avail our Senior Citizens Offer.
Book now - https://t.co/asqnTgIpBbpic.twitter.com/BJLE8EgtDJ
Here are the key things to know about GoAir's special discount offer:
1. GoAir's senior citizen discounted fare scheme, is only available on the the airline's official website - GoAir.in.
2. To avail the scheme, it is mandatory for passengers to carry a valid photo ID card (like – Aadhaar card, driving license etc.) indicating their date of birth and display it at the time of check-in.
3. Web check-in and kiosk check-in are not available for bookings under GoAir's senior citizen special fare.
4. The bookings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and the bookings are not transferable under the scheme.
5. GoAir reserves the right to amend/cancel the scheme at any time without any prior intimation, said the carrier's website.
CommentsRecently, a number of airlines including GoAir revised their check-in baggage charges. As per rules, domestic passengers are allowed to carry upto 15 kilograms of baggage. Anything above the limit attracts extra charges.
GoAir will now charge Rs. 1,900 for 5 kgs of extra baggage. For 10 kgs, the airline charges Rs. 3,800.