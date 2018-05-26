GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets This Weekend. Details Here

Book on the GoAir mobile app on weekends and get up to ₹500* off on a return journey!— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) May 26, 2018
Travel period: till 30 Sept, 2018
Book Now - https://t.co/aLPjJPpNrBpic.twitter.com/GArNvtde1t
GoAir's discount offer in detail:
1. To avail the offer, customers need to use the promo code: GOAPP250.
2. This offer is applicable on GoAir mobile app only.
3. However, the offer is not applicable on the following travel dates:
June 14, 2018 to June17, 2018
August 14, 2018 to August 19, 2018
August 23, 2018 to August 26, 2018
August 31, 2018 to September 3, 2018
September 28, 2018 to October 2, 2018
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer and the offer is not applicable for infant booking.
5. GoAir's offer is discounted only on base fare and not valid for any form of cash back or previously purchased tickets.
6. The offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code and seats are subject to availability.
7. Offer provides the normal GoAir baggage allowance. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy.
8. Date change, rebooking and refund charges will be applicable as per the fare rules.
9. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/change any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
On Wednesday, GoAir also announced flight tickets from Rs. 1,610 under its Low Fare Wednesday offer.