GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here

GoAir's travel period under the discount offer is valid till September 30, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: June 02, 2018 16:59 IST
However, GoAir's offer is discounted only on base fare.

GoAir today announced a discount offer on domestic flight tickets. The airline informed about the offer on microblogging website -- Twitter. Customers can book tickets on GoAir mobile app for booking of tickets on weekends and get Rs. 250 off on one-way and Rs. 500 off on return journey, said the airline on its official website - goair.in. One needs to book their tickets from June 2 to June 3, 2018 to avail the discount offer. The travel period under this offer is valid till September 30, 2018.  
GoAir's discount offer in detail:

1. To avail the offer, customers need to use the promo code: GOAPP250.

2. This offer is applicable on GoAir mobile app only.

3. However, the offer is not applicable on the following travel dates:

June 14, 2018 to June17, 2018
August 14, 2018 to August 19, 2018
August 23, 2018 to August 26, 2018
August 31, 2018 to September 3, 2018
September 28, 2018 to October 2, 2018

4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer and the offer is not applicable for infant booking.

5. GoAir's offer is discounted only on base fare and not valid for any form of cash back or previously purchased tickets.

6. The offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code and seats are subject to availability.

7. Offer provides the normal GoAir baggage allowance. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy.

8. Date change, rebooking and refund charges will be applicable as per the fare rules.

Comments
9. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/change any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

10. GoAir is also offering tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,654 on select routes under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' scheme.

