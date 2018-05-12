GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets, Bookings Open Till May 13 GoAir's discount offer is valid on booking tickets on every Saturday and Sunday.

The travel period for GoAir's discount offer ends on September 30, 2018. Wanderlust is a click away!

Don't just wait for the weekend, plan for one.

Book Now - https://t.co/ChIwCIIpeUpic.twitter.com/n4Bes2Zbeu — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) May 12, 2018 10 things to know about GoAir's Weekend offer:



GoAir airline is offering up to Rs. 250 discount on one-way domestic flight tickets and up to Rs. 500 off on return journey under its 'Appy Weekends' scheme, informed the carrier on its official website-goair.in. GoAir's discount offer is valid on booking tickets on every Saturday and Sunday. The travel period for GoAir's discount offer ends on September 30, 2018. This offer is applicable on GoAir mobile app only, said the country's fifth-largest air carrier. Customers can avail the offer using the promo code, GOAPP250.1. GoAir's 'Appy Weekends' discount offer is not applicable on certain travel dates. These are April 13-15, June 14-17, August 14-19, August 23-26, August 31-September 3, and September 28-September 30.2. According to the carrier's website, the offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products.3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, said the Mumbai-headquartered company.4. The scheme is not applicable for infant booking, said the carrier.5. The offer is discounted on base fare only and not valid for any form of cash back, said the carrier.6. GoAir's offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.7. GoAir's offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code.8. The airline's offer / seats are subject to availability. 9. Date change, Rebooking and Refund charges will be applicable as per the fare rules.10. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.