GoAir Announces Special Daily Flights. Check Schedule Here

GoAir has launched special daily flights between Mumbai and Trivandrum in view of the unprecedented floods in Kerala, said the carrier on its official website- goair.in. GoAir's new flight services will be available till September 1, 2018. "To express solidarity and support during this time of crisis, we are operating special flights between Mumbai and Trivandrum", the carrier said. The flight from Mumbai will start at 10:45 am and reach Trivandrum at 1:00 pm while the flight flying from Trivandrum will take off at 2:10 pm and land at 4:15 pm.

Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Mumbai Trivandrum 10:45 AM 1:00 PM Trivandrum Mumbai 2:10 PM 4:15 PM

Another budget passenger carrier IndiGo has also announced operation of additional flights on account of Cochin airport remaining closed. IndiGo's additional flights are operating to and from Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Trivandrum till August 25, 2018. As part of relief measures, a special customer support team has also been designated who are working 24*7 to assist affected passengers and families. IndiGo is also operating three daily additional relief flights to and from Kochi naval base. IndiGo's additional relief flights will be operated till August 26, 2018.

AirAsia India is also offering flight tickets between Bengaluru and Trivandrum amid the devastating Kerala floods. The travel period to avail AirAsia's flight tickets between Bengaluru and Trivandrum is till August 26, 2018. Jet Airways has also announced operation of additional domestic flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam.

Vistara has also announced cancellation of select flights due to closure of the Cochin International Airport in Kochi, Kerala. The airline has also launched alternative flights which will be operated till August 29.

