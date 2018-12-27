GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399 In New Flash Sale

The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on December 30, 2018.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 in a special promotional sale offer, said the carrier on microblogging site-Twitter. The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on December 30, 2018. This special sale is valid for travel between January 13, 2019 and January 31, 2019. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

"It's the best time to make a travel plan! Fly Smart and save big. Pack your bags and embark on a journey to the destination of your choice," noted GoAir on its official website- goair.in.

SALE into the New Year with GoAir!

Fares starting ₹ 1399* (All Inc).

Hurry! Booking valid till 30th Dec,2018.https://t.co/fRkRdKqVXYpic.twitter.com/LjGD1pxE8O — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) December 27, 2018

Destinations covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets

Under this offer, the cheapest flight tickets are available on Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Kolkata-Bhubaneswar, Lucknow-Delhi and Patna-Kolkata routes and the costliest flight tickets are available on Kolkata-Ahmedabad and Ranch-Mumbai routes.

From To All-Inclusive Fares starting at Ahmedabad Hyderabad Rs 1,599 Kolkata Rs 3,199 Goa Rs 1,499 Bengaluru Pune Rs 1,599 Hyderabad Rs 1,399 Ranchi Rs 2,899 Mumbai Nagpur Rs 1,799 Ahmedabad Rs 1,399 Delhi Rs 1,499 Kolkata Patna Rs 1,799 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,399 Ahmedabad Rs 3399 Delhi Nagpur Rs 2,499 Ranchi Rs 2,399 Pune Rs 2,599 Hyderabad Goa Rs 1,799 Bengaluru Rs 1,499 Ahmedabad Rs 1,699 Ranchi Mumbai Rs 3,399 Bengaluru Rs 1,699 Delhi Rs 1,499 Lucknow Ahmedabad Rs 2,499 Mumbai Rs 3,299 Delhi Rs 1,399 Nagpur Pune Rs 1,799 Mumbai Rs 2,499 Bengaluru Rs 1,699 Patna Ranchi Rs 1,699 Delhi Rs 2,199 Kolkata Rs 1,399 Pune Nagpur Rs 1,699 Bengaluru Rs 1,599 Delhi Rs 2,699 Chennai Pune Rs 1,899 Goa Hyderabad Rs 1,499 Chandigarh Mumbai Rs 2,899

(As mentioned on GoAir's official website)

In a separate offer, GoAir announced return flight tickets starting at Rs 13,899 on select international routes in a limited-period offer. The airline is offering daily direct flights to Phuket from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at return fares starting from Rs. 13,899. Booking under the offer - applicable on travel till March 31, 2019 - can be made till December 31, 2018, GoAir said.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways has announced a discount of up to 30 per cent in a limited-period scheme. Jet Airways' discount offer -- applicable on base fares in premiere and economy booking classes on select domestic and international flights -- is valid till January 1, 2019.