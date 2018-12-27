GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399 In New Flash Sale

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 in a special promotional sale offer, said the carrier on microblogging site-Twitter. The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on December 30, 2018. This special sale is valid for travel between January 13, 2019 and January 31, 2019. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.
"It's the best time to make a travel plan! Fly Smart and save big. Pack your bags and embark on a journey to the destination of your choice," noted GoAir on its official website- goair.in.
Fares starting ₹ 1399* (All Inc).
Destinations covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets
Under this offer, the cheapest flight tickets are available on Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Kolkata-Bhubaneswar, Lucknow-Delhi and Patna-Kolkata routes and the costliest flight tickets are available on Kolkata-Ahmedabad and Ranch-Mumbai routes.
|From
|To
|All-Inclusive Fares starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,599
|Kolkata
|Rs 3,199
|Goa
|Rs 1,499
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|Rs 1,599
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,399
|Ranchi
|Rs 2,899
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Rs 1,799
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,399
|Delhi
|Rs 1,499
|Kolkata
|Patna
|Rs 1,799
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,399
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 3399
|Delhi
|Nagpur
|Rs 2,499
|Ranchi
|Rs 2,399
|Pune
|Rs 2,599
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|Rs 1,799
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,499
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,699
|Ranchi
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,399
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,699
|Delhi
|Rs 1,499
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,499
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,299
|Delhi
|Rs 1,399
|Nagpur
|Pune
|Rs 1,799
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,499
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,699
|Patna
|Ranchi
|Rs 1,699
|Delhi
|Rs 2,199
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,399
|Pune
|Nagpur
|Rs 1,699
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,599
|Delhi
|Rs 2,699
|Chennai
|Pune
|Rs 1,899
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,499
|Chandigarh
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,899
(As mentioned on GoAir's official website)
In a separate offer, GoAir announced return flight tickets starting at Rs 13,899 on select international routes in a limited-period offer. The airline is offering daily direct flights to Phuket from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at return fares starting from Rs. 13,899. Booking under the offer - applicable on travel till March 31, 2019 - can be made till December 31, 2018, GoAir said.
Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways has announced a discount of up to 30 per cent in a limited-period scheme. Jet Airways' discount offer -- applicable on base fares in premiere and economy booking classes on select domestic and international flights -- is valid till January 1, 2019.