NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399 In New Flash Sale

GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Aviation | | Updated: December 27, 2018 17:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,399 In New Flash Sale

The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on December 30, 2018.


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 in a special promotional sale offer, said the carrier on microblogging site-Twitter. The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on December 30, 2018. This special sale is valid for travel between January 13, 2019 and January 31, 2019. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

"It's the best time to make a travel plan! Fly Smart and save big. Pack your bags and embark on a journey to the destination of your choice," noted GoAir on its official website- goair.in.

Destinations covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets

Under this offer, the cheapest flight tickets are available on Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Kolkata-Bhubaneswar, Lucknow-Delhi and Patna-Kolkata routes and the costliest flight tickets are available on Kolkata-Ahmedabad and Ranch-Mumbai routes.

FromToAll-Inclusive Fares starting at
AhmedabadHyderabadRs 1,599
KolkataRs 3,199
GoaRs 1,499
BengaluruPuneRs 1,599
HyderabadRs 1,399
RanchiRs 2,899
MumbaiNagpurRs 1,799
AhmedabadRs 1,399
DelhiRs 1,499
KolkataPatnaRs 1,799
BhubaneswarRs 1,399
AhmedabadRs 3399
DelhiNagpurRs 2,499
RanchiRs 2,399
PuneRs 2,599
HyderabadGoaRs 1,799
BengaluruRs 1,499
AhmedabadRs 1,699
RanchiMumbaiRs 3,399
BengaluruRs 1,699
DelhiRs 1,499
LucknowAhmedabadRs 2,499
MumbaiRs 3,299
DelhiRs 1,399
NagpurPuneRs 1,799
MumbaiRs 2,499
BengaluruRs 1,699
PatnaRanchiRs 1,699
DelhiRs 2,199
KolkataRs 1,399
PuneNagpurRs 1,699
BengaluruRs 1,599
DelhiRs 2,699
ChennaiPuneRs 1,899
GoaHyderabadRs 1,499
ChandigarhMumbaiRs 2,899

(As mentioned on GoAir's official website)

In a separate offer, GoAir announced return flight tickets starting at Rs 13,899 on select international routes in a limited-period offer. The airline is offering daily direct flights to Phuket from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at return fares starting from Rs. 13,899. Booking under the offer - applicable on travel till March 31, 2019 - can be made till December 31, 2018, GoAir said.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways has announced a discount of up to 30 per cent in a limited-period scheme. Jet Airways' discount offer -- applicable on base fares in premiere and economy booking classes on select domestic and international flights -- is valid till January 1, 2019.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAir New Year saleGoAir New Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaTriple TalaqLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusHappy Birthday Salman KhanAccidental Prime Minister TrailerTata SkyAnupriya PatelThackeray TrailerIndigoPaytm KYCHonor V20Note 6 pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top