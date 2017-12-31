GoAir Domestic Flight Tickets Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,005

Schedule of GoAir's sale on domestic flight tickets:

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,005 on select routes under its 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' scheme. According to the official website of GoAir, the tickets for availing this GoAir discount offer on domestic flight tickets can be done till January 11. The travel period of this discount offer also ends on January 11, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app.The airline is offering discounted tickets on the routes of Bagdora-Guwahati, Jammu-Leh, Chennai-Kochi, Delhi-Leh, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Pune, Delhi-Lucknow, among others. According to the website of GoAir, there are also certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing this discount offer on domestic flight tickets.1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.3. There are limited seats only.4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' that is displayed on www.GoAir.in (GoAir website).7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking