GoAir Domestic Flight Tickets Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,005

The airline is offering discounted tickets on the routes of Bagdora-Guwahati, Jammu-Leh, Chennai-Kochi, Delhi-Leh, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Pune, Delhi-Lucknow, among others. According to the website of GoAir, there are also certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing this discount offer on domestic flight tickets.
Schedule of GoAir's sale on domestic flight tickets:
Here's a list of terms and conditions of GoAir's sale on domestic flight tickets:
1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.
2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. There are limited seats only.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' that is displayed on www.GoAir.in (GoAir website).
7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking