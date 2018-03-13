GoAir's New Offer: How To Avail Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets

Customers can avail the offer using the promo code, GOSBI10, on GoAir's website and mobile app only, said the country's fifth-largest air carrier.
Here are the terms and conditions you need to know in order to avail GoAir's offer:
1. According to the company's website, GoAir's offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products.
2. Group discount will not be applicable on this offer, said the Mumbai-headquartered company.
3. The offer is not applicable for infant booking, said the carrier.
4. The offer is discounted on base fare only and is not valid on previously purchased tickets.
5. One cannot avail the offer in combination with any other promotion or promo code.
6. The offer provides the normal GoAir baggage allowance. Additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy, said the company's website.
8. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability would be applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.