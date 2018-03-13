GoAir's New Offer: How To Avail Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets GoAir's offer is valid on a travel period from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018.

Discount can be availed on domestic flight tickets via SBI credit card.





Budget carrier GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets on booking tickets via SBI credit card, said the airline on its official website-goair.in. GoAir's discount offer is valid on booking tickets till March 31, 2018. The travel period for GoAir's discount offer on SBI credit card starts on July 1, 2018 and ends on September 30, 2018. However, the discount offer is not applicable on blackout dates -- August 14, 2018 to August 19, 2018 and September 28, 2018 to September 30, 2018, said the carrier.Customers can avail the offer using the promo code, GOSBI10, on GoAir's website and mobile app only, said the country's fifth-largest air carrier.1. According to the company's website, GoAir's offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products.2. Group discount will not be applicable on this offer, said the Mumbai-headquartered company.3. The offer is not applicable for infant booking, said the carrier.4. The offer is discounted on base fare only and is not valid on previously purchased tickets.5. One cannot avail the offer in combination with any other promotion or promo code.6. The offer provides the normal GoAir baggage allowance. Additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy, said the company's website. 7. The company reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, the airline noted on its website.8. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability would be applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.