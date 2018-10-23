GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees In New Flash Sale

The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on October 23, 2018.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999, noted the airline on its official website- goair.in. The booking period of the offer ends on October 23, 2018. The travel period of GoAir's sale starts on November 22, 2018 and ends on December 22, 2018. Tickets can be booked through the airline's website, goair.in, or mobile app. Additionally, GoStar member can also avail Rs 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, Wadia group-owned airline.

(GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations.)

Details of GoAir's offer

Under this offer, GoAir is offering flights originating from Bagdogra at a starting fare of Rs 999. For flights starting from Chennai, the fares start from Rs 1,199. For flights starting from Guwahati, the fares start from Rs 1,299. The flights originating from Patna, Kolkata and Lucknow are available at a starting fare of Rs 1,399. The flights originating from Jammu, Ahmedabad and Ranchi are available at a starting price of Rs 1,499. The flights originating from Bengaluru, Pune and Bhubaneswar are available at a starting price of Rs 1,599.

Origin Fare Ex-Bagdogra Rs 999 Ex-Chennai Rs 1,199 Ex-Guwahati Rs 1,299 Ex-Patna Rs 1,399 Ex- Kolkata Rs 1,399 Ex-Lucknow Rs 1,399 Ex-Jammu Rs 1,499 Ex-Ahmedabad Rs 1,499 Ex-Ranchi Rs 1,499 Ex-Bengaluru Rs 1,599 Ex-Pune Rs 1,599 Ex-Bhubaneswar Rs 1,599 Ex-Mumbai Rs 1,699 Ex-Hyderabad Rs 1,699 Ex-Srinagar Rs 1,799 Ex-Nagpur Rs 1,799 Ex-Delhi Rs 2,099

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

On October 11, GoAir launched its first ever direct international flight from Delhi to Phuket. The airline also started flight operations from Phuket to Mumbai. Wadia group-owned airline introduced direct flight to Male from Mumbai on October 14. With the launch of international flights, GoAir becomes the sixth domestic airline to start international operations. The carrier is flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005.

According to a press release issued by the airline, GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft. This includes 19 A320 neo planes.

Meanwhile, rival AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations. AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets is valid till October 28, 2018. The travel period to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is till June 30, 2019.

