GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets, Fares Start From Rs 1,445 GoAir's new promotional offer is valid till September 30, 2018.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,445 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. (Also read: IndiGo Announces New Flights, Fares Start From Rs 2,999​)



Schedule of GoAir's new offer



GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,445 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. The carrier is also offering discounts on flight tickets flying from Hyderabad to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,546), Mumbai to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,610), Ahmedabad to Mumbai (starting at Rs 1,716), Bengaluru to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,801), Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 1,818), Goa to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,891), Bengaluru to Goa (starting at Rs 1,899), Ahmedabad to Jaipur (starting at Rs 1,941), Pune to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,950), Delhi to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,980), among others.





Terms and conditions of GoAir's new sale offer:



1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on its website.



2. Fares are valid across selective fare types, said GoAir.



3. Limited seats are available under this GoAir offer, the airline said.



4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, noted the carrier.



5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.



6. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, mentioned GoAir.



Amid high competition, AirAsia India is offering up to 50 per cent discount on return flights on domestic routes. Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,177 under UDAN scheme.



