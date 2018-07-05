GoAir's Monsoon Sale Offer: Domestic Flight Tickets Available From Rs 999

Under the sale offer, GoAir is offering flight tickets from Bagdogra to Guwahati priced at Rs 999.

Budget carrier GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 999 under the 'Monsoon Sale', said the airline on microblogging website - Twitter. GoAir offer comes at a time when other airlines in the country -- AirAsia, Jet Airways and Vistara -- are also offering flight tickets at discounted rates. Customers can book flight tickets under the offer till July 6, 2018, which is valid on a host of destinations. The travel period under GoAir's offer starts from July 10 and is valid till September 30.

Last 2 days left!

Take off this monsoon for as low as ₹999*.

Travel Period: 10th July - 30th September, 2018

Hurry! Book now: https://t.co/ayMJPv3Ptqpic.twitter.com/1cozCXIqtB — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) July 5, 2018

GoAir offer on flight tickets in detail:

Under the sale offer, GoAir is offering flight tickets from Bagdogra to Guwahati priced at Rs 999. From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, tickets are priced at Rs 1,299. Similarly, flight tickets from Patna to Kolkata is priced at Rs 1,366. Customers will have to pay Rs 1,669 for flight tickets from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Tickets from Delhi to Mumbai is priced at Rs 2,320.

(GoAir's offer on flight tcikets is discounted on base fare only)

Terms and conditions of GoAir's offer:

1. GoAir's offer is applicable across all the channels and flight tickets during the sale period will be available on first come first basis.

2. Blackout dates will be applicable, which customers need to check at the time of booking.

3. Group discount is not applicable on GoAir's offer and it is also not applicable on infant booking.

4. GoAir's offer is discounted on base fare only and not valid for any form of cash back.

5. However, the tickets will be non-transferable/non-refundable and it cannot be clubbed with any other on-going or any new promotional offer.

AirAsia India is also offering domestic flight tickets from Rs. 1,299 under its 'Hot Deals this Monsoon' sale. The destinations on offer in this sale are Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, among others.