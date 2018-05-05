NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
GoAir's May 2018 Offers: Discount On Flight Tickets, Cashback Scheme And Others

These offers are valid on bookings done via GoAir's official website- goair.in or mobile app, the carrier said.

Aviation | | Updated: May 05, 2018 11:30 IST
GoAir's offer on Guess watches is valid on every Tuesday for the month of May 2018 only.

GoAir airline is offering a slew of offers for passengers on booking flight tickets in the month of May. GoAir's May 2018 offer includes discount on bookings done by Kotak Mahindra bank, coupons on Guess watches and John Jacobs. "May month brings the best deals", stated GoAir in a tweet posted on its official handle - @goairlinesindia. These offers can only be valid when the bookings are done via GoAir's official website- goair.in or its mobile app, the carrier further said. GoAir's offer on Kotak Mahindra Bank

GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on flight tickets when the booking is done via Kotak Mahindra Bank debit or credit card. This offer is applicable till May 31, 2018. The travel period is valid till July 30, 2018. The promo code to be used in order to avail this offer is GOKOT10. This offer is only applicable on the GoAir website and mobile app Blackout dates are also applicable which one needs to check at the time of booking, mentioned the airline. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, further informed the carrier.

GoAir's offer on Guess watches

GoAir's offer on Guess watches is valid on every Tuesday for the month of May 2018 only, said the carrier on its official website. The offer ends on May 31, 2018. The travel period ends on June 30, 2018. This offer can be redeemed through goair.in or mobile app only. The decision of GoAir airlines will be final and binding on the winner and is non-contestable, added the airline.

GoAir's offer on John Jacobs

Under this offer, GoAir is offering Rs 500 discount on John Jacob eye and sunwear.  This offer, valid till June 30, 2018, is applicable only on John Jacob's exclusive stores (NCR : Khan Market & Galleria, Bangalore : Indiranagar, Koramangal, Vega city mall) and its official website - johnjacobseyewear.com.

