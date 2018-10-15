NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,099 Rupees On These Routes

GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft.

The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on October 16, 2018.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099, noted the airline on its official website- goair.in. The booking period of the offer ends on October 16, 2018. The travel period of the offer is different for diverse routes, the carrier added. For example- for flights originating from Delhi, the travel period starts on November 8 and ends on December 20, 2018. Additionally, GoStar member can also avail Rs 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said.

GoAir's offer in detail

Under this offer, GoAir is offering flights originating from Srinagar at a starting fare of Rs 1,099. The travel period for the same starts on November 8, 2018 and ends on November 30, 2018. For flights starting from Chennai, the fares start from Rs 1,199. The travel period for the same starts on November 24 and ends on December 13, 2018. For flights starting from Ahmedabad, the fare starts from Rs 1,399. The travel period for the same starts on November 12, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For flights originating from Bengaluru, the fare starts from Rs 1,499. The travel period for the same starts on November 13, 2018 and ends on December 16, 2018, as mentioned on GoAir's website. 

OriginFareTravel Period
Ex-SrinagarRs 1,099Nov 8 - Nov 30, 2018
Ex-ChennaiRs 1,199Nov 24 - Dec 13, 2018
Ex-AhmedabadRs 1,399Nov 12 - Dec 15, 2018
Ex-BengaluruRs 1,499Nov 13 - Dec 16, 2018
Ex-RanchiRs 1,499Nov 8, 2018 - Jan 6, 2019
Ex-PuneRs 1,599Nov 10 - Dec 14, 2018
Ex-GoaRs 1,599Nov 8 - Dec 15, 2018
Ex-MumbaiRs 1,699Nov 14 - Dec 16, 2018
Ex-PatnaRs 1,699Nov 13, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019
Ex-HyderabadRs 1,699Nov 19 - Dec 15, 2018
Ex-JaipurRs 1,699Nov 18 - Dec 16, 2018
Ex-GuwahatiRs 1,799Nov 8 - Dec 14, 2018
Ex-NagpurRs 1,799Nov 8 - Dec 20, 2018
Ex-KolkataRs 1,999Nov 8 - Dec 16, 2018
Ex-DelhiRs 2,199Nov 8 - Dec 20, 2018
Ex-LucknowRs 2,199Nov 20, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019
Ex-KochiRs 2,599Nov 22, 2018 - Jan 6, 2019

(As mentioned on GoAir's official website)

On October 11, GoAir launched its first ever direct international flight from Delhi to Phuket. The airline also started flight operations from Phuket to Mumbai on October 12. Wadia group-owned airline introduced direct flight to Male from Mumbai on October 14. 

According to a press release issued by the airline, GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft. This includes 19 A320 neo planes.

