GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,099 Rupees On These Routes

The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on October 16, 2018.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099, noted the airline on its official website- goair.in. The booking period of the offer ends on October 16, 2018. The travel period of the offer is different for diverse routes, the carrier added. For example- for flights originating from Delhi, the travel period starts on November 8 and ends on December 20, 2018. Additionally, GoStar member can also avail Rs 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said.

GoAir's offer in detail

Under this offer, GoAir is offering flights originating from Srinagar at a starting fare of Rs 1,099. The travel period for the same starts on November 8, 2018 and ends on November 30, 2018. For flights starting from Chennai, the fares start from Rs 1,199. The travel period for the same starts on November 24 and ends on December 13, 2018. For flights starting from Ahmedabad, the fare starts from Rs 1,399. The travel period for the same starts on November 12, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For flights originating from Bengaluru, the fare starts from Rs 1,499. The travel period for the same starts on November 13, 2018 and ends on December 16, 2018, as mentioned on GoAir's website.

Origin Fare Travel Period Ex-Srinagar Rs 1,099 Nov 8 - Nov 30, 2018 Ex-Chennai Rs 1,199 Nov 24 - Dec 13, 2018 Ex-Ahmedabad Rs 1,399 Nov 12 - Dec 15, 2018 Ex-Bengaluru Rs 1,499 Nov 13 - Dec 16, 2018 Ex-Ranchi Rs 1,499 Nov 8, 2018 - Jan 6, 2019 Ex-Pune Rs 1,599 Nov 10 - Dec 14, 2018 Ex-Goa Rs 1,599 Nov 8 - Dec 15, 2018 Ex-Mumbai Rs 1,699 Nov 14 - Dec 16, 2018 Ex-Patna Rs 1,699 Nov 13, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019 Ex-Hyderabad Rs 1,699 Nov 19 - Dec 15, 2018 Ex-Jaipur Rs 1,699 Nov 18 - Dec 16, 2018 Ex-Guwahati Rs 1,799 Nov 8 - Dec 14, 2018 Ex-Nagpur Rs 1,799 Nov 8 - Dec 20, 2018 Ex-Kolkata Rs 1,999 Nov 8 - Dec 16, 2018 Ex-Delhi Rs 2,199 Nov 8 - Dec 20, 2018 Ex-Lucknow Rs 2,199 Nov 20, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019 Ex-Kochi Rs 2,599 Nov 22, 2018 - Jan 6, 2019

(As mentioned on GoAir's official website)

On October 11, GoAir launched its first ever direct international flight from Delhi to Phuket. The airline also started flight operations from Phuket to Mumbai on October 12. Wadia group-owned airline introduced direct flight to Male from Mumbai on October 14.

According to a press release issued by the airline, GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft. This includes 19 A320 neo planes.