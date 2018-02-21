GoAir Low Fare Wednesday Sale: Fares Start From Rs 1,291

An extra 10 per cent discount is also on offer if customers book through GoAir's app. the promo code to avail this extra discount is GOAPP10. This discount is only for users who book via the GoAir app.
#LowFareWednesday is back!— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 21, 2018
Get tickets at UNBELIEVABLY LOW fares.
Book now - https://t.co/7bI7sQC286pic.twitter.com/lg69WoWcJK
Routes covered under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday sale
GoAir's lowest fare on offer under the Low Fare Wednesday sale is from Guwahati to Bagdogra for Rs 1,291. Mumbai-Ahmedabad fare is worth Rs 1,347 while a Patna to Ranchi GoAir ticket costs Rs 1,560 under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday sale.
|From
|To
|Air Fares*
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|₹ 1,291
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,347
|Patna
|Ranchi
|₹ 1,560
|Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,640
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹ 1,655
|Hyderabad
|Kochi
|₹ 1,765
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|₹ 2,201
|Nagpur
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,316
|Nagpur
|Pune
|₹ 2,726
Terms and conditions of GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday sale:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies, said GoAir.
2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. Limited seats are on offer, said GoAir.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
Comments
7. This offer from GoAir is not applicable for infant booking.