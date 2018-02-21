GoAir Low Fare Wednesday Sale: Fares Start From Rs 1,291

GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday sale: All fares are applicable till March 22, 2018, GoAir said.

Business | | Updated: February 21, 2018 17:43 IST
GoAir is offering tickets starting from Rs 1,291 on select routes. GoAir's flight tickets offer comes under the Low Fare Wednesday sale of the airline, according to GoAir's website, goair.in. All fares are applicable till March 22, 2018, GioAir said. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. All fares are applicable till 22nd March '18. Get going," GoAir said.

An extra 10 per cent discount is also on offer if customers book through GoAir's app. the promo code to avail this extra discount is GOAPP10. This discount is only for users who book via the GoAir app.
 
Routes covered under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday sale

GoAir's lowest fare on offer under the Low Fare Wednesday sale is from Guwahati to Bagdogra for Rs 1,291. Mumbai-Ahmedabad fare is worth Rs 1,347 while a Patna to Ranchi GoAir ticket costs Rs 1,560 under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday sale.
 
FromToAir Fares*
GuwahatiBagdogra₹ 1,291
MumbaiAhmedabad₹ 1,347
PatnaRanchi₹ 1,560
HyderabadMumbai₹ 1,640
BengaluruPune₹ 1,655
HyderabadKochi₹ 1,765
JammuSrinagar₹ 2,201
NagpurMumbai₹ 2,316
NagpurPune₹ 2,726

Terms and conditions of GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday sale:

1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies, said GoAir.

2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.

3. Limited seats are on offer, said GoAir.

4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.

5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.

7. This offer from GoAir is not applicable for infant booking.

