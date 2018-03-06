GoAir Low Fare Wednesday Sale: Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,294

GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer on domestic flight tickets is valid till March 31, 2018.

Business | | Updated: March 06, 2018 20:42 IST
GoAir airlines is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,294 in its Low Fare Wednesday sale on domestic flight tickets. GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer on domestic flight tickets is valid till March 31, 2018. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets. All fares are applicable till 31st March '18. Get going," GoAir said on its website, goair.in.

Routes covered under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer:

The lowest domestic flight ticket priced at Rs 1,294 is for Delhi-Lucknow flight. Domestic flight tickets on Mumbai to Ahmedabad route are priced at Rs  1,347, a Leh to Jammu flight will cost you Rs 1,383, and Bengaluru to Kochi flight ticket is for Rs 1,390, said GoAir.
 
goair(Domestic flight tickets on Mumbai to Ahmedabad route are priced at Rs  1,347.)

Here is the full list of routes under Low Fare Wednesday offer:
 
FromToAir Fares*
DelhiLucknow₹ 1,294
MumbaiAhmedabad₹ 1,347
LehJammu₹ 1,383
BengaluruKochi₹ 1,390
ChennaiMumbai₹ 1,856
BengaluruGoa₹ 1,888
HyderabadBhubaneswar₹ 1,999
NagpurMumbai₹ 2,316
MumbaiDelhi₹ 2,613
DelhiPatna₹ 2,700


Terms and conditions:

1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies, said GoAir.

2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.

3. GoAir is offering limited seats only.

4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.

5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

6. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.

7. The offer is not applicable for infant booking.

