GoAir Low Fare Wednesday Sale: Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,294

Routes covered under GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer:
The lowest domestic flight ticket priced at Rs 1,294 is for Delhi-Lucknow flight. Domestic flight tickets on Mumbai to Ahmedabad route are priced at Rs 1,347, a Leh to Jammu flight will cost you Rs 1,383, and Bengaluru to Kochi flight ticket is for Rs 1,390, said GoAir.
Here is the full list of routes under Low Fare Wednesday offer:
|From
|To
|Air Fares*
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|₹ 1,294
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,347
|Leh
|Jammu
|₹ 1,383
|Bengaluru
|Kochi
|₹ 1,390
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,856
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|₹ 1,888
|Hyderabad
|Bhubaneswar
|₹ 1,999
|Nagpur
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,316
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|₹ 2,613
|Delhi
|Patna
|₹ 2,700
Terms and conditions:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies, said GoAir.
2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. GoAir is offering limited seats only.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
7. The offer is not applicable for infant booking.