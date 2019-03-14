GoAir, Jet Airways Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199

Amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, airlines have announced discounts on flight tickets and introduced new routes. Currently, GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale. Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,165, according to the official website of the airline - jetairways.com. Last week, Vistara announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination, according to the carrier's website.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by GoAir, Jet Airways and Vistara:

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 and customers can make bookings till March 15, 2019, the carrier said on its website. The sale is valid for travel between March 12, 2019 and October 16, 2019, said the carrier. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,165 to 37 domestic destinations, according to the airline's website. Additionally, the airline is also offering 10 per cent off on flight bookings for more than 4 or more passengers traveling together, noted the carrier on its portal.

Vistara

Vistara has announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination. The carrier will operate its daily direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 2,399.

Domestic air passenger traffic, on the other hand, rose 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1,389.76 lakh, from 1,171.76 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.