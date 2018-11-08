GoAir, Jet Airways Announce Discounts On Flight Tickets. Details Here

GoAir, Jet Airways offer: Offers from airlines come amid high competition in country's aviation market.

Airlines have announced a host of discounts on domestic and international flight tickets. GoAir is offering a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats with flight ticket prices starting from Rs. 1,313, according to the airline. Under its "Diwali Sale", Jet Airways, the country's second-largest airline by market share, is offering a discount of up to 30 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets. The offers from the airlines come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market, in the ongoing festive season which generally triggers a pickup in demand.

Here are details about the offers on domestic and international flight tickets announced by the airlines:

GoAir offer

GoAir has announced a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats. The fare of Rs. 1,313 is all-inclusive. The booking period for GoAir's offer on flight tickets ends on November 18, 2018. GoAir flight tickets under the scheme are available for travel till November 4, 2019. The special offer on GoAir flight tickets has been launched to mark the company's 13th year of establishment.

Jet Airways offer

Under its "Diwali Sale", Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. Passengers can book one-way flights for as low as Rs. 1,998 for Mumbai-Kochi and Rs. 6,723 for Mumbai-Muscat, said the airline. Jet Airways' offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class flight tickets.

Meanwhile, domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year (January to August 2018), as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation. That marked a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent in passenger traffic.