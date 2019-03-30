GoAir, Jet Airways, IndiGo, Vistara Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,165.

Amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, airlines have announced discounts on flight tickets and introduced new routes. Currently, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,415 in a limited-period sale. Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,165. IndiGo, meanwhile, announced new domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999. Earlier this month, Vistara announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination,

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by GoAir, Jet Airways, IndiGo and Vistara:

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,415 in a limited-period sale, according to airline's official Twitter handle - @goairlinesindia. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019 - can be made till April 1, 2019, the carrier said on its website - goair.in.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,165, according to the official website of the airline - jetairways.com. Additionally, the airline is also offering 10 per cent off on flight bookings for more than 4 or more passengers traveling together.

IndiGo

IndiGo announced new domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs.1,999. The daily non-stop flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Hyderabad-Kolhapur and Tirupati-Kolhapur routes, starting from May 12, 2019, according to IndiGo's official Twitter handle. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, the airline said in a statement.

Vistara

Vistara has announced Dibrugarh as its twenty fourth destination, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The carrier will operate its daily direct flights between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra, effective from April 3, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 2,399. Bookings for the new route are available on airline's website, iOS and android mobile apps and through travel agents.

