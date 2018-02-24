GoAir, Jet Airways Holi Sale: Offer Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 991 on select routes.

GoAir's Holi Offer



GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 991 on select routes. According to GoAir's website-goair.in, the discounted fares are part of GoAir's special 'Holi long weekend' scheme. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent off on domestic flight tickets by booking via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, GoAir further said on its website. The promo code for the same is 'GOHDFC10'. Airlines special fares are valid across selective fare types, added GoAir on the website.



Jet Airways' Holi offer



Jet Airways is offering up to 20 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets on select flights under it's special 'Holi Offer'. This discount offer can be availed on premiere and economy class of domestic flight tickets, the airline said on its website - jetairways.com. The bookings for availing Jet Airways' 20 per cent discount offer on domestic flights can be done till February 26, 2018. The travel period of this Jet Airways' offer starts on February 24, 2018 and ends on March 24, 2018.







