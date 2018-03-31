GoAir, Jet Airways, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets On Domestic, International Routes GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at starting all-inclusive price of Rs 991.

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 849.



GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets



GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at starting all-inclusive price of Rs 991, according to the official website of GoAir-goair.in. This scheme comes under GoAir's lowest fare offer. Customers willing to avail GoAir's lowest fare special offer can book flight tickets till April 5, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by booking through carrier's app, GoAir added on its official website. The promo code for the same is ' GOAPP10'.



In another offer, the carrier is offering up to to Rs 2,500 discount as part of its summer season. GoAir's flash sale that allows flyers to save up to Rs. 2,500 can be availed via Zoomcar, State Bank Of India credit cards, Xoxoday and Paytm, the airline said on its website, goair.in.



Jet Airways' offer on domestic, international flight tickets



Jet Airways has announced 'Easter Deals' where the carrier is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic as well as international flight tickets on select routes. The bookings for availing Jet Airways' special offer can be done till April 2, 2018, said the airline. The travel period of Jet Airways' offer on domestic flight ticket ends on September 30, 2018.



In another offer, Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,170 on select routes. The fares are applicable on one way journeys in economy flights operated by Jet Airways, said the carrier on its official website-jetairways.com.



AirAsia's offer on domestic, international flight tickets



AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 849 on select routes under its 'Mega Sale' scheme. Bookings for AirAsia India's discount offer on flight tickets are open till April 1, 2018. The travel period for availing the AirAsia India's offer starts on October 1, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019.



On international routes, AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs1,999 on select routes. Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on international flight tickets are also open till April 1, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer starts on October 1, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019. AirAsia is offering discounted flight tickets on flying to destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Bali, Perth among others.



