GoAir, Jet Airways, AirAsia India Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details here Airways, GoAir and AirAsia India have recently announced tickets at discounted rates which can be easily availed from respective airline's website or app.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AirAsia India is offering flight tickets with base fare of Rs 99 on select routes.

Here's a list of all the discount offers being given by different airlines on their domestic flight tickets: AirAsia India offers flight tickets with base fare of Rs 99

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets with base fare of Rs 99 on select routes. AirAsia India is offering base fare on flight tickets to seven cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi. A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed tickets for flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar around the end of the current month were available from Rs 466. The ticket price of Rs 466 was inclusive of a base fare of Rs 99. The bookings for availing this offer can be done till January 21, 2018. The fares are applicable on travel till July 31, 2018.

GoAir offers domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,157

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,157 on select destinatios under its 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' sale. The tickets for availing this GoAir's discount on domestic flight tickets can be done till January 22. The travel period of GoAir's sale also ends on January 22, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' when the booking is done via GoAir mobile app, said GoAir website.





GoAir airlines is offering another deal on domestic flight tickets under its 'Republic Day'sale. Under this scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets to Delhi from 14 cities across India starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,485. Customers willing to avail GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer can book flight tickets till January 25, 2018. The travel period of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app.



Jet Airways offers premiere flight tickets starting from Rs 2,320

Jet Airways is offering an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs 2,320 on select routes. Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 2,320 for premiere class seats in the Aizawl-Guwahati sector, according to the airline's website - jetairways.com. Discounts are also available on other routes like Vadodara - Mumbai, Silchar - Kolkata, Bengaluru - Pune, among others. Bookings made under this scheme are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure in order to avail this offer.





Airlines are regularly coming up with new offers on domestic flight tickets to lure passengers. Jet Airways, GoAir and AirAsia India have recently announced tickets at discounted rates which can be easily availed from respective airline's website or app. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets with base fare of Rs 99 on select routes. Jet Airways is also offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 2,320 on select destinations. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,157 on select routes.AirAsia India is offering flight tickets with base fare of Rs 99 on select routes. AirAsia India is offering base fare on flight tickets to seven cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi. A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed tickets for flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar around the end of the current month were available from Rs 466. The ticket price of Rs 466 was inclusive of a base fare of Rs 99. The bookings for availing this offer can be done till January 21, 2018. The fares are applicable on travel till July 31, 2018. (Read more) GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,157 on select destinatios under its 'Fare so low, Fly with Go' sale. The tickets for availing this GoAir's discount on domestic flight tickets can be done till January 22. The travel period of GoAir's sale also ends on January 22, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' when the booking is done via GoAir mobile app, said GoAir website. (Read more) GoAir airlines is offering another deal on domestic flight tickets under its 'Republic Day'sale. Under this scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets to Delhi from 14 cities across India starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,485. Customers willing to avail GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer can book flight tickets till January 25, 2018. The travel period of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app. (Read more) Jet Airways is offering an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs 2,320 on select routes. Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 2,320 for premiere class seats in the Aizawl-Guwahati sector, according to the airline's website - jetairways.com. Discounts are also available on other routes like Vadodara - Mumbai, Silchar - Kolkata, Bengaluru - Pune, among others. Bookings made under this scheme are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure in order to avail this offer. (Read more)