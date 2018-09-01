GoAir International Flights: Routes, Fares And Other Details

Two years ago, GoAir became eligible to fly overseas when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft.

Earlier this week, Wadia group-owned GoAir announced its international services with the first flight to Phuket in Thailand starting from October 11. The airline, which is all set to start direct flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to Phuket, would become the sixth Indian carrier to go international. GoAir would be flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. From October 14, the airline would also start flights to Male from Mumbai and New Delhi. GoAir also plans to connect Phuket and Male with Bengaluru.

Here's the schedule of GoAir's new flights to Phuket and Male:

From To Dep.(Local) Arr. (Local) Frequency Effective from Introductory return fare Mumbai Phuket 1:25 7:25 Mon, Wed, Sat 13th Oct'18 18,999 Phuket Mumbai 8:30 12:00 Tue, Fri, Sun 12th Oct'18 Delhi Phuket 1:10 7:25 Thu, Sun 11th Oct'18 18,999 Phuket Delhi 8:30 11:55 Wed, Sat 13th Oct'18

Return fares from Mumbai to Phuket and Delhi to Phuket are Rs 18, 999.

From To Dep.(Local) Arr. (Local) Frequency Effective from Introductory return fare Mumbai Malé 13:30 15:50 Tue, Fri, Sun 14th Oct'18 17,999 Malé Mumbai 16:50 20:00 Tue, Fri, Sun 14th Oct'18 Delhi Malé 12:45 16:20 Wed, Sat 17th Oct'18 19,999 Malé Delhi 17:20 22:10 Wed, Sat 17th Oct'18

One has to pay Rs 17,999 for Mumbai - Male return tickets and Rs 19,999 for Delhi - Male return tickets.

"Phuket and Male are the key tourist destinations and hold a lot of promise. The airline's international schedules have been planned to allow quick and convenient connections for customers," said GoAir Chief Executive Officer Cornelis Vrieswijk.

Two years ago, GoAir became eligible to fly overseas when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft which was also the first A320 neo plane for the airline.

As of now, GoAir operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft. This includes 19 A320 neo planes.

