Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Airlines have announced discounts on bookings and introduced new routes amid high competition in the civil aviation sector. Currently, GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to goair.in. In a separate offer, the airline is offering tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,415. On Saturday, IndiGo announced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,999. SpiceJet will also commence a daily direct flight connecting Mumbai with Bangkok, said the carrier.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by GoAir, IndiGo and SpiceJet:

GoAir

GoAir is offering connecting flights on domestic and international sectors at a starting all-inclusive ticket price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 according to airline's official website. Bookings under this sale can be made till April 10, 2019. The carrier is offering discounts on sectors such as Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Patna, Phuket-Bengaluru-Goa, Male-Bengaluru-Nagpur, among others.

GoAir is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,415 in another offer, which is available till April 8, 2019.

IndiGo

IndiGo has announced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,999. The new flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on Kolkata-Allahabad, Allahabad-Kolkata, Raipur-Allahabad, Allahabad-Raipur, Kolkata-Jabalpur and Jabalpur-Kolkata routes, starting from June 22, 2019, said the airline.

SpiceJet

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will commence a daily direct flight connecting Mumbai with Bangkok from May 17, 2019. According to the airline, Bangkok is the second international destination after Dubai that it will connect with a direct flight from Mumbai.

