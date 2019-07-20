Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets

Airlines such as GoAir, IndiGo, Air India and Vistara have announced new international flight connections. Passenger carrier GoAir has announced daily direct flights on Mumbai-Bangkok, and Delhi-Bangkok routes. Rival airline IndiGo has introduced new flights on Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes. State-run Air India has announced direct flights to Dubai and Toronto. Vistara has introduced international operations on Delhi-Singapore and Mumbai-Singapore routes. Ever since the debt-laden Jet Airways halted operations on April 17, airlines have been looking to start new flight services.

Here are key things to know about the new routes announced by GoAir, IndiGo, Air India and Vistara:

GoAir

GoAir announced daily direct flights on Mumbai-Bangkok-Mumbai, Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi, according to the private airline's official website, goair.in. The airline is offering flight tickets to Bangkok from Mumbai and Delhi with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 8,499 and 8,199 respectively. The new flights from Delhi and Mumbai will start from July 25 and August 1 respectively.

IndiGo

Passenger carrier IndiGo has introduced new international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,499. The newly introduced non-stop flights will be operational on Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes, starting from August 22, 2019.

Air India

Air India has announced new flights on international routes. The airline will commence direct flights on Indore-Dubai-Indore, Kolkata-Dubai-Kolkata and Delhi-Toronto-Delhi routes. On the Delhi-Toronto route, Air India is offering one-way flight tickets starting from Rs 50,889. Air India will start thrice-a-week flights from September 27 on this route.

Vistara

Vistara has also announced international operations. The new flights, introduced by the carrier, will be operational on Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai routes, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The flights between Delhi and Singapore will start from August 6, 2019 while the flights between Mumbai and Singapore will commence from August 7, 2019.

