GoAir's Holi Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 991 On These Routes Airlines special fares are valid across selective fare types, added GoAir on the website.

Share EMAIL PRINT GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati.



"Smart is, making the most of the long Holi weekend! Celebrate with a dash of colour; fly to destinations across the country and enjoy the lowest all-inclusive fares starting Rs 991. Also, we have a special offer for HDFC Bank card holders! Get 10% off when you book with your HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards by using the promo code GOHDFC10", said GoAir on it's website.



Details of GoAir's special offer:



GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets on flying from Chennai to Kochi (from Rs 1,120), from Guwahati to Bagdogra (from Rs 1,291), from Bengaluru to Kochi (from Rs 1,390), from Kochi to Bengaluru (from Rs 1,390), from Leh to Jammu (from Rs 1,533), from Kochi to Chennai (from Rs 1,540), from Patna to Ranchi (from Rs 1,560), among others.

5 Terms and conditions of GoAir's special offer:



1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on it's website.



2. Limited seats are available under this offer, GoAir added.



3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.



4. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.



5. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, said GoAir.



GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 991 on select routes. According to GoAir's website-goair.in, the discounted fares are part of GoAir's special 'Holi long weekend' scheme. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent off on domestic flight tickets by booking through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, GoAir added on its website. The promo code for the same is 'GOHDFC10'. Airlines special fares are valid across selective fare types, added GoAir on the website."Smart is, making the most of the long Holi weekend! Celebrate with a dash of colour; fly to destinations across the country and enjoy the lowest all-inclusive fares starting Rs 991. Also, we have a special offer for HDFC Bank card holders! Get 10% off when you book with your HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards by using the promo code GOHDFC10", said GoAir on it's website.GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets on flying from Chennai to Kochi (from Rs 1,120), from Guwahati to Bagdogra (from Rs 1,291), from Bengaluru to Kochi (from Rs 1,390), from Kochi to Bengaluru (from Rs 1,390), from Leh to Jammu (from Rs 1,533), from Kochi to Chennai (from Rs 1,540), from Patna to Ranchi (from Rs 1,560), among others.1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on it's website.2. Limited seats are available under this offer, GoAir added.3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website. 4. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.5. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, said GoAir.