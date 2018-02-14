GoAir's Holi Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 991 On These Routes

"Smart is, making the most of the long Holi weekend! Celebrate with a dash of colour; fly to destinations across the country and enjoy the lowest all-inclusive fares starting Rs 991. Also, we have a special offer for HDFC Bank card holders! Get 10% off when you book with your HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards by using the promo code GOHDFC10", said GoAir on it's website.
Details of GoAir's special offer:
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets on flying from Chennai to Kochi (from Rs 1,120), from Guwahati to Bagdogra (from Rs 1,291), from Bengaluru to Kochi (from Rs 1,390), from Kochi to Bengaluru (from Rs 1,390), from Leh to Jammu (from Rs 1,533), from Kochi to Chennai (from Rs 1,540), from Patna to Ranchi (from Rs 1,560), among others.
5 Terms and conditions of GoAir's special offer:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir on it's website.
2. Limited seats are available under this offer, GoAir added.
3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.
5. This offer is not applicable for infant booking, said GoAir.