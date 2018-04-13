GoAir Flight Tickets From Rs 1,566, Other Offers Explained

GoAir's Rs 2,000 discount offer
GoAir is offering up to Rs 2,000 value back on its domestic flight tickets under its 'Summer offer'. GoAir has partnered with ZoomCar, Xoxoday, Paytm and HDFC Bank to give this value back of up to Rs 2,000. GoAir is giving maximum discount of up to Rs 1,200 or 12 per cent whichever is lower on Zoomcar drive and Rs 1000 discount on Xoxoday on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000. Under this offer, GoAir is offering 5 per cent cashback on payment via Paytm wallet. Also 10 per cent discount is available on booking through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, said the carrier. (Read more)
GoAir's Rs 1,566 flight tickets offer
GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,566 under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer. One-way journeys to destinations including Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru are available under this scheme with airfares ranging from Rs 1,566 to Rs 4,048. One-way flights from Lucknow to Delhi are available at Rs 1,566. Among other routes, GoAir is also offering airfares starting at Rs 1,849 on flights from Hyderabad to Goa, Rs 2,240 for those from Goa to Mumbai, and Rs 2,763 for flights from Mumbai to Nagpur, according to the GoAir website. (Read more)
GoAir's 10% discount offer
In another offer, GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on booking done via GoAir's mobile app. The promo code for the same is GOAPP10. This offer is available till April 30, 2018. Travel period ends on August 10, 2018. However, this offer is not applicable from April 15, 2018 to July 15, 2018.
