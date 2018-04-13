NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Flight Tickets From Rs 1,566, Other Offers Explained

GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,566 under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer.

Aviation | | Updated: April 13, 2018 12:56 IST
Amid high competition in the airline sector, GoAir is offering many promotional schemes to attract passengers through discounted flight tickets. Currently, the carrier has three promotional schemes running, according to its website. Under first offer, the airline is offering up to Rs 2,000 value back on flight tickets. This scheme is titled as 'Summer Offer'. In another limited-period offer, GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,566 on select routes. This offer falls under carrier's 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer. There is another discount offer on tickets when the bookings are done by GoAir mobile app, as mention on the official website- goair.in.

GoAir's Rs 2,000 discount offer

GoAir is offering up to Rs 2,000 value back on its domestic flight tickets under its 'Summer offer'. GoAir has partnered with ZoomCar, Xoxoday, Paytm and HDFC Bank to give this value back of up to Rs 2,000. GoAir is giving maximum discount of up to Rs 1,200 or 12 per cent whichever is lower on Zoomcar drive and Rs 1000 discount on Xoxoday on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000. Under this offer, GoAir is offering 5 per cent cashback on payment via Paytm wallet. Also 10 per cent discount is available on booking through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, said the carrier. (Read more)

GoAir's Rs 1,566 flight tickets offer

 GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,566 under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer. One-way journeys to destinations including Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru are available under this scheme with airfares ranging from Rs 1,566 to Rs 4,048. One-way flights from Lucknow to Delhi are available at Rs 1,566. Among other routes, GoAir is also offering airfares starting at Rs 1,849 on flights from Hyderabad to Goa, Rs 2,240 for those from Goa to Mumbai, and Rs 2,763 for flights from Mumbai to Nagpur, according to the GoAir website. (Read more)

GoAir's 10% discount offer

In another offer, GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on booking done via GoAir's mobile app. The promo code for the same is GOAPP10. This offer is available till April 30, 2018. Travel period ends on August 10, 2018. However, this offer is not applicable from April 15, 2018 to July 15, 2018.
