How To Avail 10% Off On GoAir Flights: 10 Things To Know

Get 10% cashback when you book with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards only on https://t.co/0fTA5sOtbw.— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 5, 2018
Use promo code: GOHDFC10.
Book Now: https://t.co/TtU6mS84PQ
Booking period: 5th Feb - 15th Feb, '18.
Travel period: 1st Mar – 30th Sept, ’18. pic.twitter.com/jwO9mAkfx3
Here are the terms and conditions of GoAir's offer on HDFC Bank cards:
1. There are blackout dates applicable. So customers should check at the time of booking.
2. The offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products, said GoAir on its website goair.in.
3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.
4. The offer is not applicable for infants and is discounted on base fare only.
5. It is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Nor is it valid in combination with any other promotion or promo code.
6. The offer/ seats are subject to availability. It provides for normal GoAir baggage allowance only. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy, said GoAir.
7. Date change, Rebooking and Refund charges will be applicable as per the fare rules. GoAir is not responsible for any delay for any reasons beyond its control.
8. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
Comments
10. Customers should review any other applicable conditions at the time of booking.