How To Avail 10% Off On GoAir Flights: 10 Things To Know

GoAir is offering a 10 per cent discount to customers who book its flights using HDFC Bank cards. The offer can be availed through HDFC Bank credit cards as well as debit cards only on GoAir's website, GoAir said on its Twitter account @goairlinesindia. The booking period starts from Monday and is valid till 15th February, 2018. The travel period for the flights is between 1st March and 30th September, 2018. The promo code that is to be used to avail the offer us GOHDFC10, said the airline.1. There are blackout dates applicable. So customers should check at the time of booking.2. The offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products, said GoAir on its website goair.in.3. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.4. The offer is not applicable for infants and is discounted on base fare only.5. It is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Nor is it valid in combination with any other promotion or promo code.6. The offer/ seats are subject to availability. It provides for normal GoAir baggage allowance only. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy, said GoAir.7. Date change, Rebooking and Refund charges will be applicable as per the fare rules. GoAir is not responsible for any delay for any reasons beyond its control.8. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. 9. Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on GoAir.in.10. Customers should review any other applicable conditions at the time of booking.