GoAir Flight Tickets Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,157

"Planning a trip this long weekend? Looking to take a year-end break? Or just travelling for business? Fly Smart and save more on every trip with our fares starting as low as Rs 1157*. Also get up to 10%* off on the GoAir app using GOAPP10. Make a smart choice and save smart with GoAir today! Booking and travel period ends 22th Jan '18. Book Now!" GoAir said.
Destinations covered under GoAir's flight tickets offer:
|From
|To
|Lowest Fare* (All Inclusive)
|Jammu
|Leh
|₹1,157
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|₹1,485
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|₹1,588
|Bengaluru
|Kochi
|₹1,703
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,844
|Kochi
|Bengaluru
|₹1,899
|Delhi
|Nagpur
|₹1,920
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai
|₹1,924
|Ahmedabad
|Jaipur
|₹1,935
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹2,162
|Chennai
|Hyderabad
|₹2,199
|Pune
|Bengaluru
|₹2,196
|Kolkata
|Patna
|₹2,206
|Guwahati
|Kolkata
|₹2,244
|Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|₹2,270
|Kolkata
|Bagdogra
|₹2,316
|Nagpur
|Delhi
|₹2,340
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|₹2,369
|Pune
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,405
|Hyderabad
|Chennai
|₹2,494
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|₹2,500
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|₹2,502
|Lucknow
|Kolkata
|₹2,510
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|₹2,531
|Mumbai
|Goa
|₹2,600
|Delhi
|Jammu
|₹2,611
|Delhi
|Pune
|₹2,639
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|₹2,763
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|₹2,897
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|₹2,961
|Pune
|Delhi
|₹2,973
|Jammu
|Delhi
|₹2,999
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|₹3,002
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|₹3,056
|Delhi
|Patna
|₹3,104
|Ahmedabad
|Pune
|₹3,129
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|₹3,362
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|₹3,531
|Patna
|Delhi
|₹3,569
|Lucknow
|Hyderabad
|₹3,574
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|₹3,673
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|₹3,767
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|₹3,818
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|₹3,855
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|₹4,004
|Mumbai
|Jaipur
|₹4,092
|Jaipur
|Kolkata
|₹4,253
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|₹4,342
|Jaipur
|Mumbai
|₹4,546
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|₹4,613
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|₹4,627
|Kolkata
|Ahmedabad
|₹5,040
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|₹5,353
|Chandigarh
|Mumbai
|₹5,354
|Mumbai
|Jammu
|₹5,493
|Mumbai
|Bhubaneswar
|₹5,760
|Srinagar
|Mumbai
|₹6,024
|Port Blair
|Bengaluru
|₹6,281
|Bengaluru
|Port Blair
|₹6,460
|Kolkata
|Port Blair
|₹8,294
|Mumbai
|Port Blair
|₹9,298
Terms & conditions of GoAir's flight tickets offer:1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir.
2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. GoAir is offering limited seats under this offer.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said.
5.GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, it said.
7. This offer from GoAir is not applicable for infant booking, it said.