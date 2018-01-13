GoAir Flight Tickets Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,157

The lowest fare of GoAir's flight tickets offer is available on Jammu to Leh route for Rs 1,157.

Business | | Updated: January 13, 2018 12:28 IST
The booking and travel period for GoAir's offer ends on January 22, 2018.

GoAir airlines is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,157, the carrier said on its website goair.in. The fares are all-exclusive and cover routes like Lucknow-Delhi (Rs 1,485), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,588), Bengaluru-Kochi (Rs 1,703), Pune-Bengaluru (Rs 2,196), Guwahati-Kolkata (Rs 2,244), Pune-Ahmedabad (Rs 2,405) and Delhi-Patna (Rs 3,104), among many others. The lowest fare of GoAir's flight tickets offer is available on Jammu to Leh route for Rs 1,157. The booking and travel period for the offer ends on January 22, 2018, said GoAir. Customers can also avail up to 10 per cent off on the GoAir app using GOAPP10.

"Planning a trip this long weekend? Looking to take a year-end break? Or just travelling for business? Fly Smart and save more on every trip with our fares starting as low as Rs 1157*. Also get up to 10%* off on the GoAir app using GOAPP10. Make a smart choice and save smart with GoAir today! Booking and travel period ends 22th Jan '18. Book Now!" GoAir said.

Destinations covered under GoAir's flight tickets offer:

FromToLowest Fare* (All Inclusive)
JammuLeh₹1,157
LucknowDelhi₹1,485
DelhiLucknow₹1,588
BengaluruKochi₹1,703
MumbaiAhmedabad₹1,844
KochiBengaluru₹1,899
DelhiNagpur₹1,920
AhmedabadMumbai₹1,924
AhmedabadJaipur₹1,935
BengaluruPune₹2,162
ChennaiHyderabad₹2,199
PuneBengaluru₹2,196
KolkataPatna₹2,206
GuwahatiKolkata₹2,244
BengaluruMumbai₹2,270
KolkataBagdogra₹2,316
NagpurDelhi₹2,340
MumbaiBengaluru₹2,369
PuneAhmedabad₹2,405
HyderabadChennai₹2,494
DelhiHyderabad₹2,500
AhmedabadHyderabad₹2,502
LucknowKolkata₹2,510
RanchiDelhi₹2,531
MumbaiGoa₹2,600
DelhiJammu₹2,611
DelhiPune₹2,639
MumbaiNagpur₹2,763
DelhiRanchi₹2,897
BengaluruNagpur₹2,961
PuneDelhi₹2,973
JammuDelhi₹2,999
HyderabadLucknow₹3,002
MumbaiDelhi₹3,056
DelhiPatna₹3,104
AhmedabadPune₹3,129
HyderabadAhmedabad₹3,362
BengaluruAhmedabad₹3,531
PatnaDelhi₹3,569
LucknowHyderabad₹3,574
BengaluruLucknow₹3,673
DelhiKolkata₹3,767
LucknowBengaluru₹3,818
NagpurBengaluru₹3,855
AhmedabadBengaluru₹4,004
MumbaiJaipur₹4,092
JaipurKolkata₹4,253
KolkataHyderabad₹4,342
JaipurMumbai₹4,546
KolkataMumbai₹4,613
MumbaiKolkata₹4,627
KolkataAhmedabad₹5,040
GuwahatiDelhi₹5,353
ChandigarhMumbai₹5,354
MumbaiJammu₹5,493
MumbaiBhubaneswar₹5,760
SrinagarMumbai₹6,024
Port BlairBengaluru₹6,281
BengaluruPort Blair₹6,460
KolkataPort Blair₹8,294
MumbaiPort Blair₹9,298
 

Terms & conditions of GoAir's flight tickets offer:

1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir.

2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.

3. GoAir is offering limited seats under this offer.

4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said.

5.GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, it said.

6.Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in

7. This offer from GoAir is not applicable for infant booking, it said.

