GoAir Flight Tickets Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,157 The lowest fare of GoAir's flight tickets offer is available on Jammu to Leh route for Rs 1,157.

The booking and travel period for GoAir's offer ends on January 22, 2018.



"Planning a trip this long weekend? Looking to take a year-end break? Or just travelling for business? Fly Smart and save more on every trip with our fares starting as low as Rs 1157*. Also get up to 10%* off on the GoAir app using GOAPP10. Make a smart choice and save smart with GoAir today! Booking and travel period ends 22th Jan '18. Book Now!" GoAir said. Destinations covered under GoAir's flight tickets offer: From To Lowest Fare* (All Inclusive) Jammu Leh ₹1,157 Lucknow Delhi ₹1,485 Delhi Lucknow ₹1,588 Bengaluru Kochi ₹1,703 Mumbai Ahmedabad ₹1,844 Kochi Bengaluru ₹1,899 Delhi Nagpur ₹1,920 Ahmedabad Mumbai ₹1,924 Ahmedabad Jaipur ₹1,935 Bengaluru Pune ₹2,162 Chennai Hyderabad ₹2,199 Pune Bengaluru ₹2,196 Kolkata Patna ₹2,206 Guwahati Kolkata ₹2,244 Bengaluru Mumbai ₹2,270 Kolkata Bagdogra ₹2,316 Nagpur Delhi ₹2,340 Mumbai Bengaluru ₹2,369 Pune Ahmedabad ₹2,405 Hyderabad Chennai ₹2,494 Delhi Hyderabad ₹2,500 Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹2,502 Lucknow Kolkata ₹2,510 Ranchi Delhi ₹2,531 Mumbai Goa ₹2,600 Delhi Jammu ₹2,611 Delhi Pune ₹2,639 Mumbai Nagpur ₹2,763 Delhi Ranchi ₹2,897 Bengaluru Nagpur ₹2,961 Pune Delhi ₹2,973 Jammu Delhi ₹2,999 Hyderabad Lucknow ₹3,002 Mumbai Delhi ₹3,056 Delhi Patna ₹3,104 Ahmedabad Pune ₹3,129 Hyderabad Ahmedabad ₹3,362 Bengaluru Ahmedabad ₹3,531 Patna Delhi ₹3,569 Lucknow Hyderabad ₹3,574 Bengaluru Lucknow ₹3,673 Delhi Kolkata ₹3,767 Lucknow Bengaluru ₹3,818 Nagpur Bengaluru ₹3,855 Ahmedabad Bengaluru ₹4,004 Mumbai Jaipur ₹4,092 Jaipur Kolkata ₹4,253 Kolkata Hyderabad ₹4,342 Jaipur Mumbai ₹4,546 Kolkata Mumbai ₹4,613 Mumbai Kolkata ₹4,627 Kolkata Ahmedabad ₹5,040 Guwahati Delhi ₹5,353 Chandigarh Mumbai ₹5,354 Mumbai Jammu ₹5,493 Mumbai Bhubaneswar ₹5,760 Srinagar Mumbai ₹6,024 Port Blair Bengaluru ₹6,281 Bengaluru Port Blair ₹6,460 Kolkata Port Blair ₹8,294 Mumbai Port Blair ₹9,298 Terms & conditions of GoAir's flight tickets offer: 1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir.



2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.



3. GoAir is offering limited seats under this offer.



4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said.



5.GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, it said.



6.Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in



7. This offer from GoAir is not applicable for infant booking, it said.



