NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

GoAir Announces Flight Tickets From 799 Rupees In 2-Day Sale

The offer, GoAir said, is applicable on travel between October 1 and October 20, 2018, and bookings under the scheme are open till September 18.

Corporates | | Updated: September 17, 2018 23:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir Announces Flight Tickets From 799 Rupees In 2-Day Sale

GoAir said the fares are applicable on a travel period between October 1 and October 20

GoAir has announced domestic flight tickets priced from Rs 799 in a limited-period offer. The latest promotional scheme from the airline comes amid high competition among carriers in the country's civil aviation sector. In order to avail the special all-inclusive airfares offered under the sale, bookings are required to be made in advance. The offer, GoAir said on microblogging site Twitter, is applicable on travel between October 1 and October 20, 2018, and bookings under the scheme are open till September 18.

Here are five things to know about the GoAir sale on flight tickets and bookings under its limited-period offer:

1. Booking period: The fares can be availed on bookings made on September 17 and September 18, the airline said on its website - goair.in.

2. Travel period: The fares are applicable on a travel period between October 1 and October 20 this year. That means the fares will be applicable on journeys undertaken within this period.

3. The lowest airfare of Rs 799 offered under the scheme is on flights from Bagdogra, according to the GoAir website.

4. Under the scheme, GoAir is offering tickets starting from Rs 999 on flights originating from Ahmedabad and Jammu, among others.

5. Here are other fares announced by the airline under the scheme:

OriginFare
BagdograRs 799
AhmedabadRs 999
JammuRs 999
BhubaneswarRs 1,099
MumbaiRs 1,099
DelhiRs 1,099
PatnaRs 1,099
BengaluruRs 1,199
KolkataRs 1,199
GuwahatiRs 1,199
LucknowRs 1,199
HyderabadRs 1,299
ChennaiRs 1,299
PuneRs 1,299
GoaRs 1,399
JaipurRs 1,499
ChandigarhRs 1,599
SrinagarRs 1,599
KochiRs 1,699
NagpurRs 1,799
RanchiRs 1,899
Port BlairRs 2,699
(source: goair.in)

Airlines operating in the country's civil aviation market are witnessing high competition amid surging ATF or jet fuel prices. Domestic airlines carried 800.40 lakh passengers in January-July this year, nearly 22 per cent higher than 657.21 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAir flight ticketGoAir booking

................................ Advertisement ................................

IFFCO Tokio

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaPetrol PriceLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmHyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top