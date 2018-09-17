GoAir Announces Flight Tickets From 799 Rupees In 2-Day Sale

GoAir said the fares are applicable on a travel period between October 1 and October 20

GoAir has announced domestic flight tickets priced from Rs 799 in a limited-period offer. The latest promotional scheme from the airline comes amid high competition among carriers in the country's civil aviation sector. In order to avail the special all-inclusive airfares offered under the sale, bookings are required to be made in advance. The offer, GoAir said on microblogging site Twitter, is applicable on travel between October 1 and October 20, 2018, and bookings under the scheme are open till September 18.

Here are five things to know about the GoAir sale on flight tickets and bookings under its limited-period offer:

1. Booking period: The fares can be availed on bookings made on September 17 and September 18, the airline said on its website - goair.in.

2. Travel period: The fares are applicable on a travel period between October 1 and October 20 this year. That means the fares will be applicable on journeys undertaken within this period.

3. The lowest airfare of Rs 799 offered under the scheme is on flights from Bagdogra, according to the GoAir website.

4. Under the scheme, GoAir is offering tickets starting from Rs 999 on flights originating from Ahmedabad and Jammu, among others.

5. Here are other fares announced by the airline under the scheme:

Origin Fare Bagdogra Rs 799 Ahmedabad Rs 999 Jammu Rs 999 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,099 Mumbai Rs 1,099 Delhi Rs 1,099 Patna Rs 1,099 Bengaluru Rs 1,199 Kolkata Rs 1,199 Guwahati Rs 1,199 Lucknow Rs 1,199 Hyderabad Rs 1,299 Chennai Rs 1,299 Pune Rs 1,299 Goa Rs 1,399 Jaipur Rs 1,499 Chandigarh Rs 1,599 Srinagar Rs 1,599 Kochi Rs 1,699 Nagpur Rs 1,799 Ranchi Rs 1,899 Port Blair Rs 2,699 (source: goair.in)

Airlines operating in the country's civil aviation market are witnessing high competition amid surging ATF or jet fuel prices. Domestic airlines carried 800.40 lakh passengers in January-July this year, nearly 22 per cent higher than 657.21 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).