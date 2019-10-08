GoAir Announces New International Flights, Details Here

The flights from Bengaluru to Singapore will be operational on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Passenger carrier GoAir has announced new international flights. The carrier will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Singapore and Kolkata-Singapore routes from October 18, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,999. The flights from Bengaluru to Singapore will be operational on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, according to carrier's website- goair.in. On the other hand, the flights from Kolkata to Singapore will be operational on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The announcement from GoAir comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Here's the schedule of GoAir's new flights starting from October 18:

From To Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Bengaluru Singapore 19:45 03:20 Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday Singapore Bengaluru 04:50 07:35 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Kolkata Singapore 20:45 03:20 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Singapore Kolkata 04:50 06:25 Sunday, Wednesday, Friday

(Source: goair.in)

Meanwhile, Air India has announced the launch of non-stop flights on the Delhi-Doha route from October 29, 2019. Air India will commence operations from Mumbai to Nairobi with its non-stop flights four times a week from November 27, 2019.

SpiceJet has announced the launch of 46 new non-stop flights on its domestic network. The new flights will start in phases starting October 27, 2019.

