GoAir Announces New Flights, Details Here

Budget airline GoAir said that it will commence 12 flight operations including new ones and additional frequencies from October 5. New flights between Delhi-Chandigarh, Lucknow-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Lucknow will be started.

Besides, GoAir will increase frequencies between its existing routes such as Kolkata-Guwahati and Ahmedabad-Chandigarh.

"The launch of 12 new flights is in continuation with GoAir's aggressive expansion plans. There are 6 new flights and another 6 flights are frequency additions on our existing Kolkata-Guwahati and Chandigarh-Ahmedabad sectors," GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia was quoted as saying in a statement.

"The new flights between Ahmedabad and Lucknow will cater to the strong trade relations and the presence of a large number of SMEs. GoAir has already connected Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and the new flight to Kolkata is in sync with the company's vision to connect Lucknow to India's metro cities."

At present, GoAir operates 330 daily flights.

The airline flies to 24 domestic destinations and seven international ones.

