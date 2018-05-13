GoAir, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Prices, Dates And Other Details Here The discounted flight tickets can be booked from respective airline's website/app.

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT GoAir is offering discounted domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,610 on select routes.



GoAir's offer on flight tickets



starting at Rs 1,610 on select routes. This offer is a part of GoAir's 'Low Fare Wednesday' promotional campaign. GoAir's offer is applicable on flights to destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Lucknow, according to the airline's website - goair.in. All fares offered under the scheme are applicable till May 25, 2018, according to GoAir. Under the 'Low Fare Wednesday' scheme, GoAir is offering flights 'to destinations with affordable flight tickets', according to its website.



AirAsia's offer on flight tickets



starting at Rs 1,399 on select routes under a promotional scheme. AirAsia India's 'Mid-Summer Sale' offer is applicable on destinations including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ranchi, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. This offer on domestic flights is applicable on travel till October 31, 2018. Bookings under the 'Mid-Summer Sale' can be made till May 13, 2018.



In another offer,





