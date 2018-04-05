GoAir, AirAsia, IndiGo, SpiceJet Offer Discount On Select Flights. Details Here Rival airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India are in some of their schemes offering starting fares below Rs 1,500 or lucrative deals.

Amid robust passenger traffic growth, airlines operating in the Indian markets are time and again lining up discounted flight tickets and lucrative offers. Rival airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India are in some of their schemes offering starting fares below Rs 1,500 or lucrative deals. With a month or so left for the summer vacations in the schools, April marks a period of high demand for holiday bookings among many customers, say analysts. Here are some of the discounted airfares offered by the airlines in their limited-period schemes.GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs. 1,216 in a limited-period scheme. GoAir's offer can be availed till April 23, applicable on flights to destinations including Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai, according to the airline's website - goair.in. Flights tickets for traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai under this scheme start at an all-inclusive Rs. 1,216 - the cheapest flight ticket being offered under the scheme by the airline, according to the GoAir website.IndiGo has introduced four direct flights between Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. The new flights will commence from June 1, 2018, according to a press release by the airline. Tiruchirappalli will be IndiGo's 51st destination and one can start booking tickets for an all-inclusive starting fare of Rs. 2,499, according to IndiGo. IndiGo would be the first airline to launch four departures on its inaugural day to Tiruchirappalli, the airline added.SpiceJet has announced to waive off the convenience fee for bookings made through its website or mobile app, according to the airline's website - spicejet.com. That means customers making bookings from the SpiceJet website or the SpiceJet app can save money by availing this offer. Additionally, customers can also avail a 20 per cent discount on pre-booking of meals, preferred seat or on SpiceMax seat by applying the promo code 'ADDON20' on Spicejet.com, the airline added on its website. AirAsia India is currently offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive Rs. 1,399 on select flights. These include flights to destinations such as Nagpur, Chennai, Ranchi, Indore, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, among others, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. Meanwhile, AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,999 on select international routes. These include destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali and Singapore, according to the carrier's website. Bookings to avail the discounts under both domestic and international flights - valid on travel till September 30, 2018 - are open till April 8, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.Domestic air passenger traffic rose more than 24 per cent year-on-year to 1.07 crore in February 2018, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed last month. The total domestic air passenger traffic had risen to 1.14 crore in January. Passenger traffic during the January-February 2018 period grew 21.80 per cent, data showed.