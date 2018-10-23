GoAir, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations.

Airlines are offering a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. The offers come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Budget passenger carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 on domestic flights. AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till October 28, 2018, said the airline. These special fares on flight tickets can be availed through respective airline's website/app.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

GoAir's offer on flight tickets in detail:

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999. The booking period of the offer will end on October 23, 2018 and the travel period for which customers can avail GoAir flight tickets is between November 22 and December 22, 2018. Additionally, GoStar members can also avail Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on the next flight.

AirAsia's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, which is valid till October 28, 2018. The travel period to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is till June 30, 2019. In order to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets, customers need to book flight tickets in advance. AirAsia's discount on flight tickets is available on selected fare classes only. However, the offer on flight tickets is available on base fare only.