GoAir, AirAsia India Latest Offers: Flight Tickets Under All-Inclusive Rs 1,400 Discount offers on flight tickets from AirAsia India and GoAir comes in the wake of robust growth in passenger traffic in the past few months.

GoAir flight tickets starting at Rs 1,304



Under its scheme, GoAir is offering tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,304 on flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati, according to the airline's website - goair.in. GoAir's limited-period offer is applicable on destinations including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Guwahati. Some other discounted flight tickets offered under the scheme include flights from Guwahati to Bagdogra starting at Rs 1,364, from Ahmedabad to Mumai starting at Rs 1608, according to its website.



Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, GoAir said: "Limited seats only."



Fares are valid across select fare types and group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir mentioned, among other terms and conditions.





A search on the GoAir bookings portal on Tuesday showed tickets for a flight from Bagdogra to Guwahati early next month available for booking at Rs 1,304.



GoAir is also offering a 10 per cent off on bookings made through its mobile app. To avail this discount, the booking is required to be made using promotion code 'GOAPP10'.



AirAsia India flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399



Under its scheme, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399 on flights between Ranchi and Kolkata, between Kochi and Bengaluru, and between Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, among other routes and fares. The airline is also offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 1399 on one-way journeys between Guwahati and Imphal, between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, between Bengaluru and Kochi, and between Bengaluru and Chennai, according to its website.



AirAsia India's offer is applicable on destinations such as Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ranchi, according to its website. AirAsia India's offer is valid on travel till October 31, 2018, it noted.





A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal on Tuesday showed tickets for a flight from Ranchi to Kolkata early next month were available for bookings at Rs 1,398.



"Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights," AirAsia India mentioned. The offer is "only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com," the airline noted, among other terms and conditions.



