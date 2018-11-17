GoAir, AirAsia, Jet Airways Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

AirAsia is offering one-way tickets at Rs. 399 on domestic and Rs. 1,999 on international routes

Airlines have announced a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. GoAir is offering flight ticket starting from Rs. 1,313, according to the airline. AirAsia is offering one-way tickets at Rs. 399 on domestic and Rs. 1,999 on international routes. State-run carrier Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,000. Jet Airways, the country's second-largest airline by market share, is offering return flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 23,293 to Singapore. The offers from the airlines come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

GoAir offer

GoAir has announced a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats. The fare of Rs. 1,313 is all-inclusive. The booking period for GoAir's offer on flight tickets ends on November 18, 2018. GoAir flight tickets under the scheme are available for travel till November 4, 2019.

AirAsia offer

AirAsia is offering one-way tickets at Rs. 399 on domestic and Rs. 1,999 on international routes, which is valid till November 18, 2018. The travel period to avail AirAsia's offer is May 6, 2019 - February 4, 2020. Customers can also avail 'Big Member' discount when they log in online, said AirAsia.

Air India offer

Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,000. The flights will be operated on the the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes, the carrier added.

Jet Airways offer

Jet Airways is offering return flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 23,293 to Singapore. The discounted fares are applicable on return journey in economy class for travel from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune on flights operated by the airline. To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till November 30, 2018.