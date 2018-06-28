GoAir's 72 Hours Sale: Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,199 On All Channels

The travel period of the offer ends on September 30, 2018.

GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 under a promotional 72 hours sale offer. Customers can book flight tickets under this sale offer till June 30, 2018, as mentioned on GoAir's official website- goair.in. The travel period of the offer starts on July 10, 2018 and ends on September 30, 2018. According to the carrier, this offer is applicable across all the channels of the airline. However, tickets are available on first come first basis.

"Here's an exciting offer you don't want to miss out on! GoAir presents special, discounted fares starting at just Rs 1199! Check out the fares for your sector and book that vacation that you've been dreaming of. Hurry, offer valid only on the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th of June, 2018. Limited seats available", said GoAir.

Schedule of GoAir's offer

GoAir is offering flight tickets from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs.1,199. from Patna to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,366), from Bagdogra to Guwahati (starting at Rs 1,402), from Bengaluru to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,406), from Ahmedabad to Mumbai (starting at Rs 1,418), from Ahmedabad to Pune (starting at Rs 1,453), from Leh to Srinagar (starting at Rs 1,460), from Hyderabad to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,498), from Jammu to Srinagar (starting at Rs 1,510), from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,499), from Pune to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,549), from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,562), from Bagdogra to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,569), from Ahmedabad to Jaipur (strating at Rs 1,601), among others.

Terms and conditions of GoAir's offer

1. GoAir's offer valid across selective fare types and fare products.

2. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

3. No date change or re-routing is permitted under this offer.

4. Normal GoAir baggage allowance applies to the offer. Any additional baggage allowance wis be charged as per the normal baggage policy.

5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

6. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going or any new promotional offer.

7. Seats are subject to availability and at the discretion of GoAir.

8. Group discount is not applicable on this offer.

9. GoAir's discount offer is not applicable for infant booking.

10. Offer is discounted on base fare only and not valid for any form of cash back, said the carrier.

11. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

12. GoAir's offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code.

13. Date change, rebooking and refund charges are applicable as per the fare rules.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flights and up to 30 per cent off on international flight tickets. Customers can book tickets till June 30 in order to avail the benefits of this offer. AirAsia is also offering 20 per cent discount on both domestic and international sector. Vistara is offering 50 per cent discount on business class flight tickets.